Debbie Gravitte & More to Star in THE SOUND, A NEW MUSICAL At Museum Of Jewish Heritage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present The Sound, A New Musical, an inspiring production based on true events. The in-person performance will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 3:00 PM in Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, located at 36 Battery Place, NYC. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to support the Museum's programming.

Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte will lead a cast of Broadway veterans in this staged reading of The Sound. Directed by Charlotte Cohn, with music direction by Adam Dorfman, the production features music and lyrics by Christian Douglas and a book by Charlotte Cohn and Jason Odell Williams.

The cast includes Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway, LES MISERABLES), Neal Benari (A Beautiful Noise, Fiddler on the Roof), Melody A. Betts (The Wiz, Waitress), Christian Douglas (Moulin Rouge, Kinky Boots), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman - National Tour), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Nelson Avidon (Motherless Brooklyn, East New York), Judy Jerome (Church & State), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman - National Tour, Pretty Little Liars), Talia Suskauer (Parade - National Tour, Wicked), Imogen Williams (Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark), and Stuart Zagnit (Harmony, Little Shop of Horrors).

Casting by: Robin Carus Casting

Production Manager: Daniel Imana

Production Stage Manager: Natalie Jones

General Manager: LDK Productions

The Sound tells a moving story of family, courage, and hope, exploring the importance of preserving history and never forgetting the past. The musical follows an aging Holocaust survivor as he recounts his harrowing escape from Nazi-occupied Denmark to Sweden during World War II to a young American woman. With the help of a magical entity, he revisits the perilous journey his family undertook to evade Nazi capture during the fall of 1943. This poignant narrative highlights the heroic efforts of those who risked their lives to rescue Danish Jews and the indomitable spirit of those who survived.

Recommended for ages 9 and up, The Sound offers a compelling and age-appropriate introduction to the history and lessons of the Holocaust through music and storytelling.

Register to attend the event here: Registration Link.

For more details about the event, visit the event page: Event Page Link.

Comments