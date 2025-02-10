David Rabe to Bring BY THE LOOK OF HER To The 2025 Chain Winter One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chain Theatre will present the NYC premiere of BY THE LOOK OF HER, written by Tony Award-winner David Rabe (STICKS AND BONES, HURLYBURLY). BY THE LOOK OF HER will play five performances as part of Program #1 at the 2025 Chain Winter One-Act Festival. Program #1 also includes head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio Lyle Kessler's world premiere of BROTHERS and the world premiere of John Arthur Long's groundbreaking fusion of theatre and robotics, THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI. Program #1 will have its first performance on Friday, February 14, and its last performance on Saturday, March 1, at the Chain Theatre. Tickets will be $23 in advance and $26 at the door.

BY THE LOOK OF HER is a family dramedy: when Clara McCaffery slips into a coma, her family struggles through a variety of storms to be by her side. The production stars Adrienne Acevedo Lovette (HBO's THE PENGUIN, AMC's BETTER CALL SAUL), C.K. Allen (Allstate's "All-Alone Dad"), Brandon Scott Hughes (SIMPATICO), Justin Andrew Davis (YOU LOOK GREAT), Kyle C. Mumford (Member of the Actor's Studio Playwrights Unit), and Christina Elise Perry (SIMPATICO, THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE)

"In my experience, the Chain Theatre always demonstrates genuine respect in the way they work with playwrights to tell compelling stories, " says playwright David Rabe. "This play is personal to me, and I am very pleased to collaborate with Kirk Gostkowski and the Chain Theatre again."

Now a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene, the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL has become one of the city's largest and most dynamic showcases for new work. This vibrant festival is a creative playground for established and emerging talent, celebrating the power of storytelling in all its forms. Chain Theatre again opens its doors to NYC's playwrights, actors, and directors for an exhilarating lineup of original works. Each production is thoughtfully curated to create a thrilling "mix-tape" of live theater, blending drama, comedy, and everything in between. Past festivals have featured original works by luminaries like Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (MOONSTRUCK, DOUBT: A PARABLE) and the stage directorial debut of Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (THE SOCIAL NETWORK, A REAL PAIN), who returns this year to produce Jeryl Brunner's WIPEOUT. Experience the best independent theater at one of NYC's top venues, and immerse yourself in a festival brimming with creativity, innovation, and unforgettable performances.

BY THE LOOK OF HER is stage-managed by Rafaella Rossi, and Spencer Giles is the board operator. Running Time: 90 minutes for Program Block #1.

