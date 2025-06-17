David Newer Will Direct Stephen Metcalfe's STRANGE SNOW at Ivy Crest Theatre Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ivy Crest Theatre Co. just announced its production of Strange Snow, written by Stephen Metcalfe and directed by David Newer, starring James McCloskey, Rob Minardi and Niki Sawyer. Performances begin on Friday, June 20 for a limited run through June 28 at The Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor). One hundred percent of proceeds from the production will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

“We are thrilled to bring Ivy Crest Theatre Co. back to the stage with Strange Snow,” said Ivy Crest Theatre Co. Executive Director James McCloskey. “Being able to produce Stephen Metcalfe’s meaningful show and donate our proceeds to this meaningful cause makes this journey all the more worth it.”

Delve into the world of Stephen Metcalfe's award-winning play, Strange Snow. The story introduces David, a Vietnam veteran living a quiet, isolated life with his sister, Martha. Their world is upended by the sudden arrival of Megs, David's former comrade, a vibrant presence who forces them to confront the ghosts of their shared past. As Martha becomes entangled in their dynamic, a surprising romance blossoms.

Strange Snow also features Miles Bettenelli for set design and prop styling, Nicholas Pollock for lighting design and Isabelle Owens as the production stage manager.

The Ivy Crest Theatre Co. is a theatre ensemble with an exciting mix of established, professional and emerging theatre artists. The one thing that unifies the ensemble is a dedication, passion and an unending study of the craft. The Ivy Crest Theatre Co. is a way of creating a platform to get to work, creating compelling theatre in New York.

Bios:

James McCloskey (Megs) NYC credits: North of Providence, The Turn of the Screw, The Dead for Breakfast. NJ: The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The House of Yes, The Goat or Who is Sylvia. Graduate of William Esper Studio.

ROB MINARDI (David) is a New York City based actor and graduate of the William Esper Studio. He was most recently on the stage in Sea View Playwright’s presentation of Suddenly, Last Summer (2024) and recently completed production on The Sunday Boys (2025) in which he wrote, produced and played the lead role. Rob studied under David Newer and would like to thank his entire family and all his friends who continue to support him, as well as everyone who contributed to bringing this story to life!

NIKI SAWYER (Martha) is thrilled to be back on stage in this production. Some past credits include: Fantine (Les Miserables, WPPAC), Daisy (Side Show, Westchester Broadway), Meredith (Bat Boy), Arlene (Next Fall), Irma (Jean Genet's The Balcony), Trisha (Dog Sees God). William Esper Studio and Boston Conservatory graduate. Niki would like to thank David, the cast, crew, her family & friends.

DAVID NEWER (Director) Directing: (Theatre) Eden End, The Blue Room, The Last Supper, Exit Neon, Tape, Orphans, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, The Dumb Waiter, Mary MacGregor, Red Light Winter, This is Our Youth, Home Free, North of Providence, Brilliant Traces. Acting: (Regional & Off Broadway) L.A. Unified (Solo show, Writer-Actor), Time Stands Still, Dinner with Friends, Rounding Third, Magnetic North, Split Second, Gun Club, Parker Family Circus, Texas Homos, Noon Day Sun, Clean Living Cold Flesh, Carry the Tiger to the Mountain, Up Down Strange; (Film) Return to Lake Ouachita (Writer/Actor/Producer), Performance Anxiety, Thinking with Richard, Preying for Mercy, Vessel, Showdown, American Lunch, The Legacy; (Television) “Godfather of Harlem,” “The Gilded Age,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “New Amsterdam,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order SVU.” Teaching: 2025 marks David’s twenty-first year teaching acting at the William Esper Studio in NYC; Backstage Readers’ Choice Award, Best Monologue Coach

Stephen Metcalfe (Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter, and novelist. His writing career began in the New York Theatre where his plays Vikings, Strange Snow, Half a Lifetime, The Incredibly Famous Willy Rivers and Sorrows and Sons were done at The Manhattan Theatre Club, The WPA and The Vineyard Theatre respectively. In 1985, Mr. Metcalfe’s play, Emily, premiered at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego where it was named best play of the year by the San Diego Critics Association. Other plays include Loves and Hours, White Man Dancing, The Tragedy of the Commons, A World of Their Own and La Jolla. All of his plays have been done regionally and internationally, and they continue to be performed to this day. Stephen’s produced screenplays include Half a Lifetime for HBO, Jacknife (which starred Robert De Niro and Ed Harris), Cousins, for Paramount Pictures, (directed by Joel Schumacher,) and Roommates for Interscope Pictures (directed by Peter Yates). In 2003 Stephen wrote and directed Beautiful Joe featuring Sharon Stone and Billy Connelly (a movie unto itself). Stephen’s produced production drafts include the romantic comedy, Pretty Woman, Arachnophobia, It Could Happen to You, Mr. Holland’s Opus and Dangerous Minds. Over the years he has worked for every major studio in Hollywood. He is an Associate Artist at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and has taught playwriting and screenwriting at University of California San Diego, San Diego State University and The University of San Diego. Stephen Metcalfe is the author of the novels, The Tragic Age (recipient of a Kirkus Review Award) and The Practical Navigator; both published by St. Martins’ Press. His new novel, Attachment Patterns, will be released by Austin-Macauley Publishers.

MILES BETTENELLI (Set Design, Prop Styling) has worked on a number of photoshoots for brands/editorials including Louie Vuitton, Tom Ford, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and more. He looks forward to bringing his creative mind and eye for detail to Ivy Crest to help translate the world of Strange Snow from script to stage.

ISABELLE OWENS (Stage Management) is an SAG-AFTRA actor, writer, and graduate of the Two-Year Meisner Training Program at The William Esper Studio, with the honor of being taught by Bill Esper himself. She produced, wrote, and starred in her sold-out solo show at Dixon Place: Fran Drescher, Please Adopt Me! She’s studied improv and sketch at UCB, The Magnet, and the People’s Improv Theater where she has played on house teams for almost a decade. A native New Yorker, she lives in Brooklyn with her husband and dog, who are both separately from Tennessee.

NICHOLAS POLLOCK (Lighting Design) is a lighting designer and proud graduate of the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama Class of 2021. Originally from South Florida, the majority of his experience is in designing for musical theatre, opera, and dance productions. His work is heavily influenced by an extensive creative process that combines in-depth character analysis with a thought-provoking concept grounded in art, culture, and music.

TUNNELS TO TOWERS FOUNDATION. Since 9/11, Tunnels to Towers has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The organization is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Ivy Crest Theatre Co.’s production of Strange Snow, visit here.

