David Kimple Launches Tiny Scripted Distribution Company for Short-Form Films and Plays

Tiny Scripted, a new distribution company for short-form films and plays, has just been launched, according to a new report.

The company is led by writer David Kimple and the catalog features a slate of original projects from Broadway creatives.

One such film is the Pablo Picasso-inspired The Old Guitarist, directed by Will Nunziata and starring Dominic Chianese. Another is Mikey's Army, directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger from a script by Eric Ulloa. That short stars Shuga Cain and Claybourne Elder.

Several titles are currently available to view on the official website including The Invite, Boop Boop, Here We Go, and The Waltz. Stage projects include works by Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Andrew Rincón, Samantha Cooper, Gianfranco Lentini, Becca Schlossberg and Theresa Giacopasi.

In a statement, Kimple said, “We are dedicated to short-form, scripted work not only because there is a dearth of quality traditional-length content out there for distributors to acquire right now, but because we believe this is a good way to be of service to the creators in our industry.”

“Short-form content is notoriously difficult to make profitable, but Tiny Scripted is tackling this challenge head-on... We acquire rights for films and series as well as plays and musicals for the stage because we believe that there is more synergy between these two industries than meets the eye. No matter the format, we want to help creators monetize these works," he added.

The company is currently accepting submissions for completed short films and plays that are LOOKING FOR distribution, with priority being given to "early-career clients."

Check out the website HERE.

