Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jenny Turner Hall And More To Launch A SIMPLE HERSTORY Presented by The Tank

A Simple Herstory is a theatrical and high concept podcast series about the women who have run for President of the United States. The series is produced by The Muse Project and presented by The Tank. On Friday, September 24th at 7pm EST, The Tank will host the Season 1 Launch Party. The event will be presented in person at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, NY), and it will also be live-streamed.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2021/9/24. The launch party will feature a discussion about audio fiction, producing during the pandemic, and women in politics with two time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Lin Manuel-Miranda's In the Heights), Florencia Lozano (One Life to Live, Narcos), Peabody winner Jenny Turner Hall (The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel), and Jocelyn Kuritsky (The Muse Project). The discussion will be moderated by Lucille Lortel winner Meghan Finn (The Tank).

For more information, visit www.asimpleherstory.com.

The 23 person cast of Season 1 for A Simple Herstory features Florencia Lozano as Victoria Woodhull alongside performances by a mouthwatering lineup of extraordinary stage and screen performers, including Jacqueline Antaramian, Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, Emmy & Tony nominee Kate Burton, Emmy winner Erin Cherry, Emmy & Tony nominee Veanne Cox, Rachel Crowl, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, Danielle Ferland, Yetta Gottesman, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Jennifer Ikeda, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Kyra Miller, Zainab Musa, Tony winner Tonya Pinkins, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Socorro Santiago, SAG winner Dale Soules, Obie winner Carmelita Tropicana, Obie winner Ching Valdes-Aran, Kara Young, and television legend, Louise Lasser.

Season 1 direction by Donya K. Washington; Season 1 text written & developed by Jonathan A. Goldberg; Season 1 technical direction & sound design by Jane Shaw; Season 1 music by David Poe; Additional Season 1 music by Jane Shaw; Season 1 mastering by Joshua Horvath; Season 1 casting by Florencia Lozano; Season 1 producing advisement by Jenny Turner Hall; Season 1 line producing by Jenny Turner Hall, Jocelyn Kuritsky, & Donya K. Washington; Season 1 sketches and renderings by Anna Lathrop and Michelle Memran; Season 1 additional production support by Florencia Lozano, David Poe, Jonathan A. Goldberg, Kyra Miller, Jack Doulin, Meghan Finn, Danielle King, Johnny G. Lloyd, Miranda Dahl, Michaela Escarcega, Rodrigo Fischer. Jocelyn Kuritsky, Creator & Executive Producer; Jonathan A. Goldberg, Executive Producer; Jenny Turner Hall, Executive Producer; Donya K. Washington, Executive Producer; Jane Shaw, Executive Producer.