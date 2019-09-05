DUST Opens Tonight At NYTW Fourth Street Theatre

Dust, the award-winning new play written and performed by Milly Thomas and directed by Sara Joyce, opens tonight, Thursday, September 5, at New York Theatre Workshop's Next Door at NYTW in the Fourth Street Theatre (79 East 4th Street). The limited run will end September 29.

Tickets can be purchased online at nytw.org, by phone at 212-460-5475, or in person the New York Theatre Workshop box office.

'I've been dead for three days.' A woman. A suicide. A choice. A lie. A truth. An ending. Of sorts. Life, Alice thinks, isn't worth living. So she kills herself. But she's stuck. A fly on the wall. Forced to watch the aftermath of her suicide and its ripple effect on her family and friends, Alice quickly learns that death changes people. And discovers that death isn't the change she hoped for. Following three award-winning, sell-out runs across the UK and London's West End, Dust by Milly Thomas, directed by Sara Joyce, transfers to Next Door at NYTW for a limited run.

Dust features design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Jack Weir, and sound design by Max Perryment. Dust is produced by Ceri Lothian & Ramin Sabi for DEM Productions.





