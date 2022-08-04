DANIEL SLOSS: CAN'T to Run Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in September

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, announced an off-Broadway run of his new show, Daniel Sloss: Can't, running September 13 - 25 at SoHo Playhouse. During that time, Daniel will also present off-Broadway runs for two Australian comedians: Cassie Workman: Aberdeen running September 15-18, and Rhys Nicholson: Rhys! Rhys! Rhys! running September 22-25. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now at SoHo Playhouse.

Daniel Sloss: Can't is Daniel's 12th solo show which he will premiere in a month-long run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival prior to the off-Broadway run and which he will tour worldwide following the off-Broadway run.

Daniel's previous ground-breaking, global smash-hits include HUBRIS (the world's biggest solo comedy touring show and 5th biggest ticket selling event for most of 2021 as reported in Pollstar) and X (his acclaimed tour de force about sexual assault). X toured non-stop for 300 performances over 17 months around the globe, traversing Europe, UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and even packing a Moscow arena (becoming Russia's biggest-ever English language comedy show and creating a sensation with a joke about the importance of sex education - not a taboo subject in Putin's Russia - an illegal one.). The film of X is on HBO in USA, Canada and was the first UK comedy special with a UK premiere in cinemas, following a nationwide release at Vue.

Daniel's first book Everyone You Hate is Going to Die was published by Penguin Random House prestige imprint Knopf in 2021, and his Netflix specials DARK & Jigsaw are both streaming in 190 countries, in 26 languages with the infamous Jigsaw credited with causing over 200,000 breakups and 300 divorces world-wide (fans even bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows).

He has sold out six previous New York solo off-Broadway runs at Soho Playhouse, appeared on U.S TV's Conan ten times, broken box office records at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured in 53 countries (so far!) - this is his new show and we are thrilled to welcome our favorite sweary Scotsman back.

* Please be advised that the performance begins promptly at the time indicated and late admittance is not guaranteed. Contains strong language. Age 16+

It is a condition of entry that ticket holders agree to not photograph, film, record or stream the show. Offenders will be removed and refused re-entry.

PLUS

Daniel Sloss Presents

During his September residency at the Soho Playhouse, Daniel is very excited to be joined by two exciting and quite brilliant Australian artists, direct from their own month-long runs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Daniel is thrilled to introduce them both to his audiences as a sneak preview of what's to come.....

Soho Playhouse Thu 15 - Sun 18 Sept 2022, 9pm

Soho Playhouse Thu 22 - Sun 25 Sept 2022, 9pm

Each week will feature one artist performing their one-hour solo show in the main house, right after Daniel's show.

Catch Daniel's 7:30pm performance, grab a quick drink afterwards from the historic Huron Club bar downstairs and stay to check out another brilliant show that you won't have heard of (yet) but who Daniel is delighted to be showcasing alongside his season. These acts are world class - see additional press information at the links above.

16+ age recommendation, $35 ticket with no drink minimum.