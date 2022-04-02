CreateTheater New Works Festival to Stage THE GOLDEN CAGE

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

CreateTheater will present The Golden Cage, a new musical, as part of their New Works Festival. The Golden Cage runs April 20-24 at Theatre Four in Theatre Row at 42nd Street, NYC. With just two characters and a score described as Guettel-and-Sondheim-esque, The Golden Cage is a whimsical, sophisticated story for multi-generational audiences about our self-imposed cages of isolation and illusion, and the human connection that sets us free.

The Golden Cage tells the story of Boris, half-bird, half-human, on a life-long quest to find the legendary Golden Cage - the ultimate security-symbol. When he finally finds it, it's everything the legends described, except for one thing: Alphea, a grumpy, reclusive Diva, lives inside it and says it's a prison.

"A musical, lyrical masterpiece," says Tony-Award Nominee Paul Gordon, composer/writer of Broadway's Jane Eyre and Daddy Long Legs, "with a score that will remind you of both Sondheim and Guettel - but is truly the composer's own unique voice. This two-person musical will delight sophisticated audiences".

Grammy-nominated Deborah Henson-Conant wrote the book, music and lyrics, with direction by Rebecca Miller Kratzer is and music direction provided by Nevada Lozano. Christopher Isolano appears as Boris, with Maddie Allen as Alphea. The show features costumes by Evan Prizant, set design by Tyler R. Herald and lighting by Michael Cole. Casting is by Cindi Rush Casting, Ltd.

The Golden Cage runs Wednesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 3 PM, running approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

a-? Tickets can be purchased online at the Theatre Row website (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/) or (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/new-works-festival-presented-by-createtheater/) or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

a-? Tickets are also available at the Theatre Row box office, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC.

a-? More info on the show at GoldenCageMusical.com ( https://www.hipharp.com/goldencagemusical )

DEBORAH HENSON-CONANT (book/music/lyrics) is a Grammy-Nominated composer and performer who combines stories with music in genres from musical theater to symphonic one-woman shows. Her music special "Invention & Alchemy" with the Grand Rapids Symphony was nominated for "Best Classical Crossover Album" Grammy, and appeared on PBS. Her TEDx talk chronicles her role as musical pioneer, role model and innovator of the "DHC" body-harp, named after her.

Rebecca Miller Kratzer (Director - she/her) is a New York-based director of theatre and opera. She works across and through mediums to develop new work, dismantle notions of genre, and interrogate the canon. The resident stage director at Helios Opera and a visiting guest director at colleges and universities. Rebecca is the former Artistic Director of the NEMPAC Opera Project and produced and directed opera in Boston's historic Faneuil Hall. She's directed at Opera Saratoga, Emerson Stage, NEMPAC Opera Project, Opera del West, Fordham University, The Footlight Club, and Columbia University.

NEVADA LOZANO (Musical Director) is a musical theater composer, lyricist, music director, and pianist who's served as music assistant on Broadway productions, including the 2019 Tony-winning Oklahoma!, The Sound Inside (directed by David Cromer, starring Mary-Louise Parker), and Sea Wall/A Life (starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge). He is currently serving as associate sound effects designer on Suffs (written by Shaina Taub, directed by Leigh Silverman) at The Public Theater.

CHRISTOPHER ISOLANO (Boris) recently gained notice in the NY Times for originating the role of "Anxiety Monster" in the new children's musical Petunia's Big Day, which streamed from the New Ohio Theatre on Eventive. A graduate of the Music Theater program at Pace University, he's a regular performer at Theatre Aspen and Barrington Stage Company as well as Off-Broadway at Theater 555.

MADDIE ALLEN (Alphea) makes her Off-Broadway Debut in the new musical "The Golden Cage" at the first CreateTheater New Works Fest at TheatreRow in April 2022. Maddie trained at The Globe Theatre in London and recently appeared in "Broadway Holiday!" at 'The Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice'. Originally from California, she's a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and Syracuse University's Musical Theatre program.

CREATETHEATER has been helping writers develop and produce their work since the company was launched in 2016 by Cate Cammarata, an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2020.

In 2020 CreateTheater created a resident writer company, The Expert's Theater Company (ETC), to work with a smaller group of writers to develop their script and then to guide it through to production. The New Works Festival is a collaborative series, in association with The Prism Stage Company, of members of Create Theater's Expert's Theater Company (ETC), whose shows are ready to be presented in NYC and then go on to further development in NYC and regionally. www.CreateTheater.com , www.NewWorksFest.org