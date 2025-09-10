Conrad Ricamora and Olivia Washington Join LOVE'S LABOUR'S WON Benefit Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Acting Company has revealed the full cast for the benefit reading of Loves' Labour's Won, a hilarious Shakespearean sequel by Alice Scovell (The Rewards of Being Frank, InunDATEd, Kindred Spirits), directed by Brian Isaac Phillips (Producing Artistic Director, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co). Conrad Ricamora (Broadway's Oh, Mary! (Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk and Lortel Award nom), Here Lies Love, The King and I, ABC's “How to Get Away With Murder”), Olivia Washington (West End's Slave Play, Off-Broadway's Wine In The Wilderness (Lortel Award nom)) and DeAnna Supplee (The Acting Company's Two Trains Running and The Comedy of Errors) join the previously announced cast featuring Steven Boyer (Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, Hand to God (Tony nom), and Time and the Conways), Christian Conn (Broadway's Desire Under the Elms and The Acting Company's Taming of the Shrew and Pudd'nhead Wilson), Ismenia Mendes (LCT3's Marys Seacole, Netflix's “Orange is the New Black”), and Sarah Stiles (Broadway's Tootsie (Tony nom), Hand to God (Tony nom), On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Avenue Q, and Showtime's “Billions”).

The one-night only play reading will take place on Monday, September 15 at 7:00 pm at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Acting Company.

Shakespeare's sequel, Love's Labour's Won, has been lost to time. Until now. With an assist from playwright Alice Scovell, three couples—on the cusp of marriage, torn apart for a year—are finally reunited. Still, a lot can change in a year. Happy endings aren't guaranteed, but maybe they can be won.

“I am delighted The Acting Company is presenting this enchanting comedy. It is exactly the kind of "new" classic The Acting Company continues to champion and a feast of delicious language for actors” says Kent Gash, Director of Special Projects for The Acting Company. “The Shakespeare comedy we know, Love's Labour's Lost, ends with a cliffhanger in which the betrothed couples are divided for a year. Alice Scovell brings these characters back to life so we can finally learn: what will happen when they are finally reunited twelve months later? Wedding bells? Sour notes? We hope you will join us, Brian Isaac Phillips and his tremendously talented cast to learn, at long last: what will a happy ending look like?”

Proceeds for the evening will benefit The Acting Company's national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members in more than a dozen communities annually. Tickets range from $50-$500. Sponsorship packages are available for $5,000. For sponsors and premium ticket holders, the evening will include a post-performance reception with the artists.