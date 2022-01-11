Complete Casting Announced for NAATCO's OUT OF TIME at The Public Theater

NAATCO (The National Asian American Theatre Company) and The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the upcoming world premiere of OUT OF TIME, a collection of five brand-new monologues by five award-winning Asian American Playwrights. Each of these monologues has been written for and will be performed by an Asian American actor over the age of 60. Conceived and directed by Obie Award-winning director Les Waters and commissioned by NAATCO, OUT OF TIME is a theatrical tapestry exploring age, memory, parenthood, and identity in moving new works by writers Jaclyn Backhaus (Black Market Caviar), Sam Chanse (Disturbance Specialist), Mia Chung (Ball in the Air), Naomi Iizuka (Japanese Folk Song), and Anna Ouyang Moench (My Documentary). OUT OF TIME will begin performances in Martinson Hall with a Joe Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, February 15, running through Sunday, March 13, with an official press opening on Tuesday, March 1.

The seasoned cast of OUT OF TIME includes Mia Katigbak (Ena; NAATCO Co-Founder and Actor-Manager), Glenn Kubota (Taki), Page Leong (Woman), Natsuko Ohama (Leonie), and Rita Wolf (Carla).

OUT OF TIME will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Kasson Marroquin will serve as production stage manager and Narissa Agustin as stage manager.

The piece was conceived after Waters attended a dance performance choreographed by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker that featured an ensemble of aging dancers. In sharing his experience with NAATCO's Mia Katigbak, the idea for OUT OF TIME was born, and five playwrights were commissioned to each write a monologue during the pandemic. NAATCO and The Public Theater have a long-standing and collaborative partnership dating back to the 2015 production of Awake and Sing!, which NAATCO performed at The Public. Coming together to create a piece that amplifies Asian American voices, particularly those over the age of 60, feels pertinent in light of the pandemic's impact on this community.

"The pandemic's imposition of isolation, an affliction generally thought to more devastatingly affect the elderly, was suddenly familiar to the population at large," said NAATCO Co-Founder and Actor-Manager Mia Katigbak. "The eruption of civil unrest brought about protests against racism, police brutality, and white supremacy. The accrual of these turbulent discontents has altered the state of our world."

Effective January 21, 2022, until further notice, The Public will require proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access to the facility, theaters, and restaurant. Approved face masks will be required at all times, including while watching a performance, with exceptions for attendees in Joe's Pub and The Library at The Public, who are actively eating and drinking. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe At The Public.

The Library at The Public will reopen on January 22, serving food and drink Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. and closing at midnight. The Library will be closed on Mondays. For more information, visit publictheater.org.