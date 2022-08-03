Colt Coeur to Present World Premiere of Kareem Fahmy's DODI & DIANA in October

Colt Coeur will present the World Premiere of Dodi & Diana, by Kareem Fahmy. Commissioned by Colt Coeur and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day), Dodi & Diana begins previews on October 1, 2022, for a strictly limited engagement through October 29, 2022, at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013).

Dodi & Diana will star Rosaline Elbay ("Ramy") and Peter Mark Kendall (Six Degrees of Separation).

It's August 2022-exactly 25 years after the Car Accident that made the world stand still. A Wall Street banker and a Hollywood starlet, locked in the Hôtel Ritz Paris, unearth a strange connection to the star-crossed lovers. With their marriage at a crossroads, the couple's steamy tête-à-têtes unravel into a simmering interrogation of sex, fame, and erasure. As lies multiply and past and present collide, can their love survive the exposure of their darkest secrets?

"I'm thrilled to be making my professional debut as a playwright with Dodi & Diana and to bring this story to life on stage just weeks after when it's set, on the 25th anniversary of the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed," said playwright Kareem Fahmy. "As a fellow Egyptian, I was always curious about Dodi, his life, and the relatively small space he occupies in Diana's constantly examined story. I hope this play sheds light on how a key moment in modern history has been remembered through a skewed lens, and that a quarter-century later we can revisit it through a fresh perspective."

Dodi & Diana features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costumes by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Grant Yeager, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo. Crista Marie Jackson serves as Intimacy Director, and Barbara Rubin serves as Dialect Coach. Casting is by Taylor Williams. Dramaturgy is by Kimberly Colburn and John McManus. Savanah Sanchez will be the Production Manager, Elizabeth Allen is Production Stage Manager, and Molly Foy is Assistant Stage Manager. Dodi & Diana is produced by Colt Coeur, Rashad T Bailey and Emily Caffery.

The schedule for Dodi & Diana is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 8:30pm, Sunday at 4pm.

There will be an ASL-interpreted performance on Sunday, October 23 at 4pm.

Tickets begin at $20 and are on sale now via here.org. HERE is located at 145 6th Ave., with an entrance on Dominick, one block south of Spring.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

Colt Coeur's annual Residency program is now accepting submissions in an open call for playwrights, designers, directors, and creative producers. Click here to find out more and apply! Alumni of the program include Will Arbery, Jeremy O. Harris, Danya Taymor, and Pirronne Yousefzadeh.

ABOUT Colt Coeur

Colt Coeur is a Brooklyn-based theater company founded in 2010. Our original, story-driven, visceral theater pulls you close and doesn't let go. Our community of artists nurtures and invests in diverse perspectives to produce work that straddles the line between mainstream and experimental. We strive to create great happenings in small rooms, theater as close as a whisper in your ear or a stranger's hand brushing yours. Intimacy is our way in. We embrace the infinite theatrical potential of intimate live performance. We contemplate questions that inspire us and devise theater pieces which respond to and engage with the world in which we live. We address the ambivalence, terror and exhilaration of our age on the scale of person-to-person through theater that utilizes a simplicity of means to achieve richness of expression.

Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt leads a 21-member ensemble of actors, playwrights and designers to nurture the next generation of theater artists through the development and production of new plays and by providing arts education and mentorship to students from under-resourced NYC public schools.

Over 12 years, Colt Coeur has produced 14 world premieres, 1 east coast premiere; developed 48 plays; and provided free arts education for over 180 students.

Past Colt Coeur productions include Tony Award winner Steven Levenson's SEVEN MINUTES IN HEAVEN, Lucas Kavner's FISH EYE, Eliza Clark's RECALL, Nikole Beckwith's EVERYTHING IS OURS, Ruby Spiegel's DRY LAND, MJ Kaufman's HOW TO LIVE ON EARTH, William Francis Hoffman's CAL IN CAMO, Ana Nogueira's EMPATHITRAX, Amelia Roper's ZÜRICH, Stephen Belber's JOAN, Rehana Lew Mirza's HATEF**K, and Jonathan Spector's EUREKA DAY. Most recently, Colt Coeur produced Xandra Nur Clark's POLYLOGUES, an interview-based solo show about monogamy and love in all its forms. Colt Coeur is currently developing new work with commissioned playwrights including Fran DaSilveira, Antoinette Nwandu, and Natalie Margolin.

(Playwright) is a Canadian-born playwright, director, and screenwriter of Egyptian descent. He received the 2022 Woodward/Newman Playwriting Award (for American Fast), a NYSCA/NYFA Playwriting Fellowship, the Janet Sloane Literature Residency at Yaddo, is a two-time finalist for the National Showcase of New Plays, and was named a Rising Leader of Color by TCG. Commissions: Artists Repertory Theatre, Colt Coeur, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Sloan. As a TV writer, Kareem was part of the inaugural cohort of the WarnerMedia Access Writers Program. American Fast will receive a Rolling World Premiere at Artists Repertory Theatre, City Theatre, and InterAct Theatre. A Distinct Society will receive a productions at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Pioneer Theatre, and Writers Theatre. Other plays include Pareidolia, The In-Between, and an adaptation of the acclaimed novel The Yacoubian Building. Kareem's plays have been seen at Atlantic Theatre Company, Denver Center, Northlight Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre, New York Stage & Film, and more. Former Sundance Theatre Lab Fellow, Phil Killian Directing Fellow (OSF), and Old Globe Classical Directing Fellow. Co-founder/Chair of the Middle Eastern American Writers Lab. MFA (Theatre Directing), Columbia. www.kareemfahmy.com

(Director) is a NYC-based director and choreographer and the Founding Artistic Director of Colt Coeur. She is also the recipient of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award. Her most recent projects include the world premieres of Afterwords (Fifth Avenue Theatre) and Other World (Delaware Theatre Company). Other notable premieres include: East Coast premiere of Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector (Colt Coeur), We Are Among Us by Stephen Belber (City Theater, Pittsburgh), Hatef**K by Rehana Lew Mirza (WP/Colt Coeur), Joan by Stephen Belber (Colt Coeur, starring Johanna Day), Downstairs by Theresa Rebeck (Primary Stages, starring Tyne Daly & Tim Daly), Associate Director on Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Company), Zurich by Amelia Roper (Colt Coeur at Next Door at NYTW), Thirst by C.A. Johnson (Contemporary American Theater Festival), What We're Up Against by Theresa Rebeck (WP Theater), Dry Land by Ruby Rae Spiegel (Colt Couer), and many more. Adrienne was a Time Warner/Women's Project Lab 2014-2016 Fellow, a recipient of the Bill Foeller Fellowship at Williamstown Theatre Festival, a Jerome Foundation/Tofte Lake Fellowship, the EST/Sloan grant, an alum of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and a New Georges Affiliated Artist and Audrey Resident. She has developed work with La Jolla Playhouse, the Roundabout, Playwrights Horizons, Clubbed Thumb, Rattlestick, WP Theater, Ojai Playwrights Conference, IAMA, New Georges, Playwrights' Center, Portland Center Stage, and Ensemble Studio Theatre.



ROSALINE ELBAY

(Cast) is an Egyptian actor, writer, and producer. Screen roles include Amani in "Ramy" for Hulu/A24 and Sara in "Qabeel" for Shahid/MBC; her upcoming roles include Judy in "Kaleidoscope" for Netflix and Christine in an untitled Hulu feature. Her training was at LAMDA, and her UK stage credits include Olivia in Twelfth Night (RSC OS), Helen in Machinal (OUDS/Edinburgh Festival), Tamar in Tamar (Arcola Theatre), Georgeanne in Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Linbury Studio), and Sybil Vane in The Picture of Dorian Gray

(Oxford Playhouse).

(Cast) is an actor and musician based out of New York City. Theatre (selected) includes Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation; Off-Broadway: The Atlantic, LCT3, The New Group, Vineyard Theatre, Rattlestick, The Public/UTR, Joe's Pub, Partial Comfort; Regional: Lake Lucille Chekhov, Bay Street, Baltimore Center Stage, Trinity Rep., Chautauqua. Film: Top Gun: Maverick, Entangled, Time Out of Mind, Louder Than Bombs, The Ticket (TriBeCa). Television (selected): series regular on Netflix's "Kaleidoscope" (upcoming), "Strange Angel," Sam Esmail's "Act of Crime," "Outpost"; recurring on "Girls," "The Americans," "Chicago Med"; "Awkwafina...from Queens," "The Good Fight," "The Leftovers." Education: M.F.A. in Acting, Brown/Trinity Rep. Founding member of the theatre collective The Commissary. He is in the duo-band Hickory; their second album will be released summer of 2022. He co-wrote, co-scored, and starred in the film CAPSULE with longtime collaborator Whitney White, which premiered at the Public in January 2021, as well as many film festivals internationally.