Colt Coeur Announces September World Premiere of POLYLOGUES

Polylogues is an interview-based solo show that investigates real people's experiences with nonmonogamy-and love in all its forms. Writer/performer Xandra Nur Clark is more like a medium than an actor, listening on headphones to interviews while performing them. By providing anonymity to each interviewee, Xandra virtuosically channels the voices and stories we would never have access to if the storytellers' identities were known. The result is a vibrant, intimate community forged on and off the stage through a wide range of perspectives-from a polyamorous senior to a child worried about her open parents, from a resident of a commune to an evangelical swinger, and from the fully committed to the cautiously curious. Polylogues examines what 21st century humans want in relationships, what we're afraid of, and the many ways we are capable of loving beyond what any single one of us can imagine.

Previews begin Friday, September 17th with an official opening set for Monday, September 20th. General admission tickets are priced at $25 and are available at here.org or by calling (212) 352-3101.

Molly Clifford directs, with scenic design for POLYLOGUES by Jean Kim; costume design by Hahnji Jang; lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes; sound design by Michael Costagliola; projection design by greer x; production management and technical direction by Marina Montesanti. Joy Lanceta Coronel is the Dialect Coach. Colt Coeur is producing, with Sarah Bellin as line-producer. Hanako Rodriguez is Production Stage Manager.

All audience members must show proof of vaccination.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.