Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING! 90th Anniversary Revival to be Presented at Sea Dog Theater

Sea Dog Theater will present a 90th anniversary revival of Awake and Sing! by Clifford Odets. Director Erwin Maas returns to Sea Dog Theater with a contemporary vision of Odets’ timeless play of economic struggle and generational conflict. Running October 14 – November 8, 2025, at Sea Dog Theater, with an opening night set for Saturday, October 18.

Awake and Sing! is a 1935 drama set in the Bronx during the Great Depression, centering on the working-class Berger family. The play follows three generations struggling with economic hardship, unfulfilled dreams, and the tension between idealism and survival. At its heart is Bessie Berger, the domineering mother who prioritizes financial security over her children's aspirations, particularly her son Ralph, who longs for independence, and her daughter Hennie, trapped in a loveless marriage. The play captures the desperation and resilience of ordinary people trying to find dignity in a harsh world.

The ensemble cast for Awake and Sing! includes Juan Carlos Diaz as Myron Berger, Christopher J. Domig as Moe Axelrod, Alfred C. Kemp as Uncle Morty, Nancy Ma as Hennie Berger, Trevor McGhie as Ralph Berger, Sina Pooresmaeil as Sam Feinschreiber, Gary Sloan as Jacob, and Debra Walton as Bessie Berger.

The creative team for Awake and Sing! includes Guy de Lancey (production design - scenic, lighting), Hanxiao Zhang (costume design), Fan Zhang (sound design), and James FitzSimmons (production stage manager).

Sixteen performances of Awake and Sing! will take place October 14 – November 8, 2025, at Sea Dog Theater, located at 209 East 16th Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Wednesday, October 15 for an opening on Saturday, October 18. The performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm. The anticipated running time is 100 minutes with no intermission.

