Classical Theatre of Harlem to Present Excerpts From A HARLEM DREAM and LANGSTON IN HARLEM at Bryant Park

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances will continue on Friday, September 10 at 7pm with Classical Theatre of Harlem, featuring excerpts from two enthralling productions, A Harlem Dream and Langston In Harlem.

In line with continually expanding city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will be welcoming guests to these Picnic Performance events on a first-come, first-served basis; no ticket is necessary. Vaccinated and negative-tested audience members may bring their own picnic blankets or take park-provided chairs for open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn. Unvaccinated or untested attendees will be offered seating in a separate, socially-distanced section. Food and beverages are available for purchase from vendors in the park. All event attendees are also invited to bring their own food and drinks.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

More information about the performance, Bryant Park's current COVID-19 safety protocols, and line listings for all Picnic Performances programming follows. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

Performance Details

Friday, September 10 at 7PM

Classical Theatre of Harlem

Excerpts from A Harlem Dream and Langston In Harlem

Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) provides theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs in Harlem and beyond. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has prioritized opportunity and access in the theatrical arts: onstage, backstage, in its administration, board, and audience. By leading with diversity, equity and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most racially, generationally and socio-economically diverse theatre audiences in New York City. CTH engages with Harlem residents, businesses, schools, and community-based organizations, to directly benefit 18,000 people each year. In fact, CTH is the only professional theatre company above 96th Street dedicated to the classical canon, revivals, new works and musicals.

A Harlem Dream, written and directed by Peter Francis James, is a stirring rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream with vivid allusions to New York City and the Harlem Renaissance. A Harlem Dream will awaken the senses and bring you to your feet as the spirit of Shakespeare's most mythic play takes hold in the heart of Harlem. Cast members include Michael Early (Egeus), Alisha Espinosa (Hermia), CB Murray (Duke), Andrei Pierre (Lysander), Reynaldo Piniella (Demetrius), and Sharlee Taylor (Helena), with music performed by the Harlem Chamber Players, under the artistic direction of Liz Player. In Langston In Harlem, the poet Langston Hughes takes us on a journey back through his life, using his own words in poetry and song to depict his struggles as a black artist and as a black man. Through music, dance, visuals, and spoken word, this theatre piece strives to capture the poet's essence. Written by Walter Marks, directed by Carl Cofield, starring Joshua Henry in the role of Langston Hughes, and featuring cast members Kahlil Daniel, Kenita Miller, Sarita Nash, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor, and Ashley Ware.

Sections for Seating

i??1: Vaccinated and Tested Section

Attendees wishing to sit on the west side of the lawn must provide on-site digital or physical proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test along with a government issued photo ID.

We encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated or tested attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair.

2: Distanced Section

Unvaccinated or untested attendees may sit in our socially distanced section. Masks are strongly encouraged until patrons are seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly socially distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

Please do not attend if you are unwell.

3: Open Seating Section

Additional non-distanced seating is available off the Bryant Park Lawn on park grounds at attendees' discretion.

Please do not attend if you are unwell.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.