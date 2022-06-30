Classic Stage Continues Classic Perspectives Conversation Series Tonight With SNOW IN MIDSUMMER

Classic Stage Company will resume its programming for Classic Perspectives, a series of post-show conversations inspired by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's play, Snow in Midsummer. The Classic Perspectives series offers audiences the opportunity to explore a production's themes in greater depth, tying the classical stories onstage to real-life experiences from past and present.



For Snow in Midsummer, CSC will present the following special events:



After the 7pm performance on Thursday June 30:



AAPAC Post-Show Talkback



Join AAPAC members

Kenneth Lee and Lipica

Shah in a discussion after the 7pm performance of

Snow in Midsummer about The Asian American Performers Action Coalition and their Tony-honored work increasing access to and representation on New York City's stages.



After the 7pm performance on Tuesday July 5:



Behind the Scenes of

Snow in Midsummer



Join members of the cast and creative team for a talk about the process behind bringing

Snow in Midsummer to CSC.



After the 1pm performance on Saturday, July 9:



AANHPI Community Performance



This performance will include a post-show forum on anti-AAPI violence, organized by

Ma-Yi Theater Company and Nancy Bulalacao. Facilitators for the forum include Director of Civic Engagement and Research at Churches United for Fair Housing Whitney Hu, New York State Assembly Member for the 40th district Ron Kim, and Co-Founder and Leader of the Asian American Feminist Collective Tiffany Tso.



Ma-Yi Theater Company was founded in 1989 for the production and development of new plays and performance work discussing and engaging with the Filipino American experience. In 1998, responding to the growing need for a developmental venue for Pan-Asian American texts, Ma-Yi expanded its mission to include works by Asian American Playwrights of all ethnicities and origins. Its numerous acclaimed productions include Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady, Haruna Lee's Suicide Forest, Mike Lew's Teenage Dick, Qui Nguyen's The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G, Hansol Jung's Wolf Play, and Lonnie Carter's The Romance of Magno Rubio. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ma-Yi pivoted to the creation and production of digital content from Asian American artists to keep members of the community employed - this endeavor was known as Ma-Yi Studios. Ma-Yi Theater Company's works have won a total of 10 Obie Awards, 3 Lucille Lortel Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award, a Richard Rodgers Award, a Drama Desk nomination for Best Play, numerous Henry Hewes Design Award nominations, and in May 2010, a special Drama Desk award for "more than two decades of excellence and for nurturing Asian American voices in stylistically varied and engaging theatre." Ma-Yi Theater Company is currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña. For more information, visit ma-yitheatre.org.

Performances of Snow in Midsummer continue through Saturday, July 9. Tickets and more information are available at classicstage.org.



ABOUT Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories

for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.



In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.



In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille

Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Photo credit: Julia Cervantes