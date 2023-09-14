Claire Ayoub's THE GYNOKID Continues Residency At The Kraine Theater This Fall & Winter

There are three chances left to catch Claire Ayoub's award-winning solo comedy show The GynoKid during its 2023 residency at The Kraine Theater!

Growing up as the child of small-town gynecologists is just as bonkers as it sounds. In The GynoKid, Ayoub takes us on a delightfully cringeworthy journey through her experience as a child and adolescent coping with the fact that her parents were quite literally up in everybody's business in her hometown—and how that mortification ended up being the best comedy training of all time.

Beyond the laughs, the show is a love letter to Ayoub's parents and their commitment to educating their patients about reproductive health. To further their work, Ayoub is a GynoKid on a mission, using humor and health education to empower audiences to learn more about their bodies and health without shame—just like her parents did during their 40-year careers.

After each show, Ayoub hosts a talkback and Q&A with local health experts on different topics each month, giving audiences the chance to learn vetted information in a low-pressure environment. Past topics have included: gender-affirming care, endometriosis, HPV, and puberty.

The talkbacks for her final three shows will be PCOS (October 13th), menopause (November 10th), and egg freezing (December 8th).

All shows will take place at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) on October 13th, November 10th & December 8th at 7pm ET. Tickets ($10-$25 in-person, $0-$10 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, followed by a 45-minute Q&A.

To learn more about the show, visit www.claireayoub.com/thegynokid

And you thought YOUR parents were up in everyone's business. As the child of small-town gynecologists, comedy writer Claire Ayoub (Empire Waist, Amy Poehler's Smart Girls) experienced an untraditional and often mortifying adolescence destined to end in therapy—and comedy. Join her for a delightfully cringeworthy walk down memory lane and learn what being a GynoKid is all about.

Written, directed and performed by Claire Ayoub. Produced by Lizzy Bryce, Crystal Collins, and Jack Hobbs.

Playwright & Director Bio: Claire Ayoub is a writer, director, and producer who creates empowering and entertaining content through her production company Try Anyway Productions. Claire is the writer and director of the upcoming feature EMPIRE WAIST, a heartfelt dramedy about teens learning to love their bodies through fashion design. Starrin Rainn Wilson, Missi Pyle, Mia Kaplan, Jolene Purdy and Mima Yevu, Claire's feature debut was produced in partnership with Wayfarer Studios, American High, and P&G.

Claire launched her career in the New York City comedy scene as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. A long-time writer for Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, she is also the creator behind two web series: “A Series of Comebacks” (2015) and “Your Hair Looks Great Today” (2018).

After a nine-year performing hiatus, Claire got back onstage in 2023 with her new solo comedy show The GynoKid, a laugh-out-loud love letter to her parents about growing up as the child of a small-town gynecologist and nurse midwife. After premiering at the 2023 Frigid Fringe in NYC, The GynoKid won Best Solo Show, Top Grossing Show, and the EstroGenius Award.

To see more of Claire's work, visit www.claireayoub.com.

