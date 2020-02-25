City Parks Foundation's PuppetMobile Announces 2020 Touring Show #LITTLERED'SHOOD

City Parks Foundation has announced their 2020 PuppetMobile marionette show, #LittleRed'sHood, which will travel to parks in all five New York City boroughs from May through October 2020. In an effort to make free arts programming available and accessible to the diverse communities in New York, the show will be available to be performed in both English and Spanish for the first time. New York City parks, recreation centers and jointly operated schoolyards can submit applications for the PuppetMobile to bring their production of #LittleRed'sHood via this form.

#LittleRed'sHood is a fresh retelling of the classic "Little Red Riding Hood" tale updated with a modern sensibility that appeals to kids. The production, which returns to the PuppetMobile by popular demand, features a dozen, hand-made marionettes crafted by the expert puppeteers from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. In this story, Little Red is a smart, young city dweller who is obsessed with her smartphone. Wulfric, a misunderstood wolf with a sweet tooth, crosses paths with Little Red on her travels to deliver her Grandma cupcakes and the trouble begins. This story offers a comical lesson on the importance to disconnect from our digital lives and enjoy real life moment with friends and family.



"We are very excited to be bringing back #LittleRed'sHood to parks all over New York City, especially with a few new updates to the script," said Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. "We are thrilled to be able to welcome an entirely new audience of families and children to the PuppetMobile performances this year with the option of having some performances performed in Spanish."

The show will run from May through October 2020. All CityParks PuppetMobile shows are free of charge to the general public and are for all ages. No tickets are necessary.

#LittleRed'sHood is directed by Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Artistic Director Bruce Cannon and written by Liam Hurley.

To find out more information on the date, time and locations of all performances visit the City Parks Foundation website at www.CityParksFoundation.org. Performance dates and locations will be confirmed in March.





