Cirque Mechanics Return to the New Victory Theater This Month With YULETIDE FACTORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cirque Mechanics will return to the New Victory Theater with a holiday-themed circus spectacle, full of festive flips, powerhouse stunts, and high-flying fun! Yuletide Factory marks Cirque Mechanics' sixth time on the New Victory stage following the Drama Desk-nominated Zephyr in 2023. Their first holiday-themed show, Yuletide Factory, is recommended for ages 5+ and runs November 23 - December 29.

Cirque Mechanics was founded by Cirque du Soleil veteran Chris Lashua. Their productions, including Birdhouse Factory, Pedal Punk, 42FT, and Zephyr, have been performed across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cirque Mechanics back to the New Victory Theater for a record sixth time!” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Their signature style of combining acrobatics and mechanics makes for a wholly unique and show-stopping spectacle, and our audiences just love every production they have presented. It’s an honor to have them back with the world premiere of Yuletide Factory this holiday season, and we can’t wait for the high-flying fun they have in store.”

Sparkling with holiday spirit, the ever-energetic ensemble of acrobats transforms a drab assembly plant into a holly jolly Yuletide Factory! From the wonder of the German wheel to festive flips from the trampoline wall, they dash and dance through a pageant of powerhouse stunts with grins and goodwill. It’s fun, comfort and joy for the whole family!

“In 2008, we had the honor of presenting our first touring production, Birdhouse Factory, on the New Victory stage,” said Co-Producers Chris and Aida Lashua.“Returning now, with a holiday adaptation of that beloved show, is thrilling and feels like a full-circle moment!”

Cirque Mechanics has a signature style wrapped in acrobatics, mechanical marvels and a bit of clowning around. For every new show, founder and Cirque du Soleil veteran Chris Lashua starts by sketching an elaborate machine that will serve as the onstage centerpiece. In and around these creative contraptions, the ensemble of aerialists, jugglers and gymnasts builds enchantingly theatrical circus experiences fit for every season. Yuletide Factory is an adaptation of Cirque Mechanics’ first and most successful show, Birdhouse Factory (New Victory, 2008), which they’ve performed over 800 times across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Yuletide Factory is produced by Chris Lashua and Aida Lashua. It is written by Steven Ragatz and features co-direction, choreography, and costume design by Aloysia Gavre, set design by Sean Riley, and lighting design by Anthony Powers, Joe D’Emilio and Leo Hidalgo. The composers are Cody Westheimer and Julia Marie Newmann. Janeen Johnson and Brendan Mullenix serve as Production Stage Managers.

Photo Credits: Maike Schulz and Darin Basile

Comments