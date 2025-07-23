Christine Ebersole to be Honored at Abingdon Theatre Company Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed two time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole as their 33rd Anniversary Gala Honoree. Kicking off their 33rd season, Stronger Still, Abingdon will honor Ebersole on Monday, October 27, 2025 at the Edison Ballroom. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and a live performance of timeless music featuring New York’s bravest voices from Off-Broadway to Broadway. Performers to be announced at a later date.

Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin said, “I am ecstatic to commence our 33rd season by honoring the incomparable Christine Ebersole, filled with a night of timeless performances. It’s a privilege to honor Christine in our upcoming season titled, ‘Stronger Still,’ and celebrate her accomplishments and contributions to the theatrical landscape. As artists, we continue to navigate uncertain roads, but we will do it together. Stronger still…”

Tickets to Abingdon Theatre Company’s 33rd Anniversary Gala are on sale now and can be purchased here. For sponsorship inquiries and questions, please contact info@abingdontheatre.org.

has captivated audiences throughout her performing career, from the Broadway stage to television series and specials, films, concert appearances, and recordings. Ms. Ebersole received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. Other memorable New York stage performances include her recent portrayal as Elizabeth Arden in War Paint, for which she received her fourth Tony nomination, her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the smash hit revival 42nd Street, Steel Magnolias, On the Twentieth Century, Camelot, Oklahoma, Dinner at Eight, for which she received both Tony and Outer Critics Circle Nominations, The Best Man, Blithe Spirit, and her Obie and Drama Desk nomination worthy appearance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads. Additionally, Christine made her operatic debut with the L.A. Opera in Candide and will appear this summer in The Glimmerglass Festival’s productions of Showboat and The Queen of Spades.

Ms. Ebersole has appeared in many feature films including The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost Dad, True Crime, My Girl 2, and The Big Wedding (which also featured an original composition that she wrote for the end credits). She has an extensive list of television credits as well, including Bob Hearts Abishola, her portrayal of White Diamond in Steven Universe, three seasons of the TBS comedy Sullivan and Son, Royal Pains, Madame Secretary, Blue Bloods, Search Party, and was a series regular on the 1981-82 season of Saturday Night Live.

In concert, Ms. Ebersole has appeared in numerous halls throughout the country including The Kennedy Center, Symphony Hall Boston, The Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Carnegie Hall. Memorable concert appearances include The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, San Francisco Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops concert version of A Little Night Music, and Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty, which were both recorded for PBS. A recording artist as well, Ms. Ebersole has released such albums as: Christine Ebersole: Live at the Cinegrill, In Your Dreams, Sunday in New York, Christine Ebersole Sings Noel Coward and Strings Attached.