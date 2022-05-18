Chita Rivera, Donna Kane, and DeLaney Westfall Join Irish Rep's 2022 Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced additional performers and presenters for A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, this season's annual Gala benefit production. The evening will take place at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm and will honor Loretta Brennan Glucksman with Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her philanthropic support of Irish communities and her tireless work in promoting Irish culture and heritage in the US and around the world. Irish Rep also celebrates Artistic Honorees Linda Fisher and David Toser, whose costume designs have brought to life hundreds of characters in more than fifty productions over the last 33 years.

Additional performers and presenters for A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince will include Donna Kane (Meet Me in St. Louis), Tony Award winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), and DeLaney Westfall (The Streets of New York)

They join the previously announced Tony Award nominee Michel Bell (Showboat), Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Emmy and Tony Award winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), Oscar and Tony Award winner Joel Grey (Cabaret), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) and more to be announced. All performers and presenters are subject to change.

A star-studded cast of Irish Rep company members and Broadway singers will perform selections from Hal's legendary oeuvre, which includes The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Merrily We Roll Along, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and more.

The Gala performance will be directed and arranged by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York) with musical direction by John Bell (Meet Me in St. Louis). Kevin Curley, Chairman and CEO of Curley Financial Group, LLC, serves as Gala Chair.

Hal Prince's fearless creativity effectively created the American musical theater scene we know today. His risk-taking was rewarded with a record 21 Tony Awards. On this special evening, Irish Rep remembers its pal through his groundbreaking musicals and celebrates his legacy as a friend and collaborator - a leader who lifted up young artists and new endeavors. Hal and his wife Judy were two of Irish Rep's earliest champions, helping them to become the company they are today; Hal went on to serve on the Irish Rep Board for more than 30 years, and adapted and directed Grandchild of Kings for the theatre in 1992.

Single performance-only tickets begin at $49 and are available now at irishrep.org/gala. The performance will be preceded by a private cocktail hour and followed by dinner at Bryant Park Grill (25 West 40th Street). VIP Gala Event Packages start at $500. For more information, please contact Irish Rep at 212.255.0270 or email development@irishrep.org.

In accordance with policies currently followed by Broadway and other performing arts venues, masks and proof of vaccination will be required to enter The Town Hall. Guests may remove their masks for the dinner and cocktails at Bryant Park Grill. Any change to these policies will be communicated via email and at IrishRep.org.

Irish Repertory Theatre would like to express its thanks to Judy Prince for helping to make the evening possible.