Cherubs Productions to Present Galentines Special at SoHo Playhouse

Cherubs Productions, a femme-led production company, is back for Galentines! Join them at SoHo Playhouse on February 13th for a night filled with laughs, love, and a little bit of everything that makes us grateful for our friends. Whether you're celebrating with your gal pals or just need an excuse to laugh out loud, this night is for you!

We'll be kicking off the night with a sneak peek of our upcoming work, followed by hilarious sets from an amazing lineup of comedians including Brittany Carney, Julia DiCesare, Saidah Belo-Osagie, and Natasha Vaynblat. It will be hosted by Cherubs Productions co-founders Aliza Gandhi, Isa Barrett, and Lily Kaplan.

Come ready to sip, laugh, and celebrate all the things that make us appreciate the people around us. Don't miss out on this one-night-only event filled with laughter, friendship, and a whole lot of fun. Grab your tickets today!

