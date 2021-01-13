Casting Announced For US Premiere Of Alejandro Ricaño's HOTEL GOOD LUCK

The Cherry Artists' Collective (Samuel Buggeln, Artistic Director) announces casting for their English-language United States Premiere of Hotel Good Luck, a play with music by celebrated Mexican playwright, Alejandro Ricaño, translated by Jacqueline Bixler and directed by Samuel Buggeln.

The play will be live-streamed from the historic State Theater in Ithaca, NY on Friday, February 12 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 13 at 7:30pm, Thursday, February 18 at 7:30pm, Friday, February 19 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, February 20 at 7:30pm.

Tickets ($15 minimum; $25 suggested; $45 supporter) are available for advance purchase at www.thecherry.org. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

The cast will feature Seth Soulstein as Bobby and Desmond Bratton as Larry with Live Music Composed and Performed by Desmond Bratton. The creative team will include Environment Design by Samuel Buggeln, Lighting Design by Chris Brusberg, Sound Design by Don Tindall, Live Video Mix Design by Noah Elman, Live Camera by Jules Holynski, Costume Design by Sasha Oliveau, and Prerecorded Video by Darcy Rose. ASM Chris Griswold and AD Paul Andrews.

Hotel Good Luck tells the moving and dizzying story of Bobby, a late-night radio DJ who is confronted with an upsetting event which plunges him into a rabbit hole of parallel universes in an attempt to regain what he has lost.

Hotel Good Luck, written by one of Latin America's most brilliant and celebrated young writers, received its Spanish-language premiere at the Teatro Milán of Mexico City in 2015. This livestreamed production, which will integrate live music, is the second international play in The Cherry's season, following the success of Gabrielle Chapdelaine's A Day. Co-Producing Sponsors are Donald Spector & Stacia Zabusky.