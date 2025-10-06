Cast and Production Team Set for THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Jake Shore's THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE will be presented at The Chain Theatre as part of the Factory Series. Directed by Paul Smithyman, a 30-year theater veteran who has worked on over 150 plays at Lincoln Center Theater, performances begin November 29.

Following the critical success of A Groundbreaking Achievement of Outrageous Importance That People Scroll By, Barely Impacted-hailed for Jake Shore's mastery of language and "wild acrobatic riffs"-the rising star playwright returns with THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE, a compelling new work exploring sex, friendship, addiction, and the cost of ambition.

When a photographer betrays her closest friend by displaying an intimate, revealing photograph in a prestigious Chelsea gallery, the fallout spirals into a deadly web of infidelity and violence. THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE is a thrilling and urgent exploration of art, consent, and the price of privacy-asking whether wealth and power grant license to destroy lives without consequence.

Sophie Moshofsky (Scarlet Winter on Apple+ and cult hit The Hunted: NYCSS) joins previously announced cast members: three-time Emmy Award winner Cady McClain (All My Children, As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives), Brad Fryman (Orson's Shadow) and Ryan Tramont (Christopher Stetson Boal's Crazy for the Dog). The production will feature costumes by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen, Indecent, If/Then, Jagged Little Pill), lighting by Yang Yu (Cracked Open), sound design by Zoe Stanton-Savitz (Con), set by Paul Smithyman, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler (Hot Wing King, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) and stage management by Samantha L. Robbins (Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares).

THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE runs November 29 - December 21 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM with additional performances Wed 12/17 at 7:30pm & Fri 12/19 at 2pm.