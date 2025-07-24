The Flea has revealed the complete cast and design team for the world premiere production of the play, we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism, written by Jenn Kidwell and the blackening. This world premiere follows Kidwell’s success co-writing and starring in the Obie Award Winning Underground Railroad Game. we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism, which will feature Kidwell as well as ASL artist Brandon Kazen-Maddox, will run as a strictly limited engagement at The Flea Theater from Tuesday, August 26 through Saturday, September 27. In line with The Flea’s radical operating model, we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism has been developed in partnership with Jenn Kidwell as co-producer on all elements of this production.



Directed by Jenn Kidwell, we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism features scenic design by Jian Jung, lighting design by Evan Spigelman, sound design by Jordan McCree, video design by Matthew Deinhart, and props & objects design by Petra Floyd. The production is co-directed by Adam Lazarus, with Jecca Barry as creative producer, and Lisa McGinn as stage manager.



“It is a pleasure to collaborate and conspire with the master creator and performer, Jenn Kidwell, and her company, the blackening, to bring their latest work to the stage. we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism is a relentlessly intimate, disarmingly hilarious, fearless interrogation. It grabbed me immediately as the perfect play and the perfect artist to be sharing with audiences right now,” said Niegel Smith, The Flea’s Artistic Director.



“I've been dreaming of and into this piece for at least nine years, but more like almost 47. I wish everyone could know what it's like for their dreams to be welcomed, nurtured, challenged, supported, and bettered like we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism has been at The Flea. And, just in time, too. What with this colonial project on the brink of collapse, it means so much to me to offer this alternative foundational story from which we could maybe rebuild,” said writer, co-director and performer, Jenn Kidwell.



OBIE Award winning artist Jenn Kidwell and Brandon Kazen-Maddox answer capitalism’s siren call in an evening of hysterical undertakings. Ooh, you feel that on your neck? That tantalizing whisper? That’s capitalism, and she wants you bad. The world premiere of we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism, instigated by the artistic collective the blackening, debunks the alluring tale of American economic might weaving stand-up comedy, performance art, and the carnivalesque. You know you can’t resist.

