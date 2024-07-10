Cast and Creatives Set For DAY FOR NIGHT at Little Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Island has announced the compete cast and creative team for Pam Tanowitz’s Day for Night which begins performances on Wednesday, July 17 at The Amph, with the official opening set for Thursday, July 18. Performances of Day for Night will run on Little Island through Sunday, July 21.

The cast for Day for Night includes Morgan Amirah Burns, Marc Crousillat, Lindsey Jones, Brian Lawson, Victor Lozano, Sarah Miele, Maile Okamura and Melissa Toogood.

Alongside Tanowitz, the creative team includes Reid Bartelme & Harriett Jung (costume design), Davison Scandrett (lighting design), and Justin Ellington (sound design and composition).

“I make my dances in response to everything contained in the frame, like a film still, turning things over and over to discover what I haven’t yet found,” Ms. Tanowitz said. “Little Island is the exact right place for me to examine the way something can be seen and re-seen. When we look at something long enough, like a garden, or a city scape, or a step, it reveals what’s been forgotten, or taken for granted, or not yet noticed, and rewards us with new discoveries.”

As previously announced, concurrent with this run at The Amph, Melissa Toogood will also be performing an intimate epilogue to Day for Night in Little Island’s 200-seat venue, The Glade.

Day for Night runs July 17-21 at Little Island’s Amph.

Little Island’s first annual, four-month-long summer season of world premieres, which kicked off on June 1, features a total of nine newly commissioned pieces. Little Island’s new arts program moves towards the future with a commitment to a multi-year roster of original work, all commissioned by and developed at Little Island. Bookended by the premiere of choreographer Twyla Tharp’s newest work How Long Blues and a 90-minute remix of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro in which outré opera diva Anthony Roth Costanzo sings every leading role, the season offers premieres of varying scales across all areas of performance – including music, dance, theater, opera, comedy, jazz, pop, and funk, all outdoors and directly sited on the Hudson River at 14th Street in New York City. The Amph, the park’s 700-seat amphitheater, will house larger scale performances at a $25 ticket price, while The Glade, the park’s 200-seat venue, will be home to more intimate works, all of which will be completely free to the public.

