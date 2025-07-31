Cast and Creative Team Set for AMAR DESPUES DE LA MUERTE at Repertorio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertorio has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Amar después de la muerte by Pedro Calderón de la Barca. Set during the 16th-century Morisco revolt, this rarely staged Golden Age drama explores cultural resistance, forbidden love, and the cost of loyalty in a divided world. Directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui, the production is presented in Spanish with English translations available. It is supported by the Van Lier Fellowship from The New York Community Trust.

The cast features Victor Maraña as Don Álvaro Tuzaní and Diana Pou as Doña Clara de Malec. Also appearing are Jonathan Florez as Alcuzcuz, Jorge Sánchez Díaz as Don Fernando de Valor, Fernando Gazzaniga as Don Juan de Malec, Paulina de la Parra as Doña Isabel Tuzaní, Juan Pablo Mendive as Don Juan de Mendoza, Deborah Domínguez as Zara / Garcés, Cesar Augusto Cova as Don Juan de Austria, and Ana Sophia Colón as Morisca / Soldado. Together, they bring renewed intensity to Calderón's story of love and defiance in the face of persecution.

The creative team includes Daniel Landez as scenic designer, with Fabiola Arias serving as assistant director and Celina Revealer as stage manager. Omayra Garriga Casiano designs lighting, while Oriana Sofia leads costume design with support from associate Samantha Solomon. Gabriel Rivera Vázquez provides the sound design, and Julieth Chin serves as Wardrobe Technician.

This limited engagement runs for five performances only:

Friday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 9 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 10 at 3:00 PM

Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 17 at 3:00 PM

The August 16 and 17 performances include Charlas: Hispanic Classics in Conversation, presented by the Department of Hispanic Studies at Brown University. Events include post-show Q&As with the cast and director, as well as a pre-show talk by Professor Víctor Roncero, offering insights into the play's historical and literary dimensions.

Amar después de la muerte is a gripping meditation on identity, dignity, and resistance-echoing the struggles of the past while resonating with audiences today.