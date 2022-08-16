Cast and Creative Team Announced For The York Theatre's Return Engagement Of CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD

The York Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood was conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Ain't Broadway Grand), who received a 2022 Lucille Lortel award nomination for his choreography. Cheek to Cheek has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction and additional orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Desperate Measures and Penelope, Irish Rep's The Butcher Boy).

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is set to begin performances on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 16 at 2:30PM at The York's beautiful temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues-elevator entrance on Lexington immediately south of St. Jeans).

The cast includes Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, The Decline and Fall of the Entire World... at The York), and Melinda Porto (Off Broadway debut). Understudies are Corinne Munsch (A Chorus Line at Signature, Bullets Over Broadway on tour) and Sean Quinn (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Cinderella). Additional casting will be announced soon.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christma_s, and many more. Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood_ is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and The Irving Berlin Estate and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The critics raved: "Flawless! A dazzling world premiere! Highly entertaining." - DC Metro Theater Arts. "Absolute perfection...Simply elegant. A singing and dancing jewel box of a revue!"- Theater Pizzazz. "A gem of a show...A delightful all-singing, all-dancing celebration of Irving Berlin." - Times Square Chronicles.

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Stecke and the casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood will play the following weekly performance schedule at The Theatre at St. Jeans: Tuesday thru Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday.

NOW ON SALE: Tickets for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood are priced at $60 - $95 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191501®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1125403?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or by calling The York's Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20. The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under through the GenYork program.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry and masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.