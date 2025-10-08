Cast Set For THE SUBSTANCE Parody Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by the Academy Award winning Gore-a-palooza, The Substance: The Parody Musical is the deliriously raucous musical event set to splatter 42nd street this Halloween season with blood, gore, and sparkle—Elisabeth Sparkle, that is.

Featuring a score of beloved Broadway hits in a hilariously horrifying new context, the cast of The Substance will star Drama Desk Nominee Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway) as Elizabeth Sparkle, and Jayke Workman (Chicago; Fowl Play) as Sue, with Garrett Poladian (Titanique), SLee (Stranger Sings), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (Five: The Parody Musical) and Jaime Lyn Beatty (Starkid). Katelyn Bowman will serve as an additional cover for the show. The show will also feature additional guest stars each night - stay tuned!

Written by Drama Desk Nominee Jonathan Hogue (Stranger Sings), Billy Recce (Fowl Play, Five: The Parody Musical) and Jaime Lyn Beatty (Starkid), directed by Sam LaFrage (Slam Frank), music directed by Lena Gabrielle (Emojiland), designed by Drama Desk Nominee Brendan McCann, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, and produced by Rogue Party, this queer Halloween treat gleefully blends absurdity, divas belting their beautiful young faces off and Monstro Elizasue live and in person in a batsh*t spectacle that'll have you pulling out your teeth, throwing snow globes at the wall, and wondering just when Demi Moore is gonna storm in with a Cease-and-Desist.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Café, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers—who performed more than 200 sets there and told her final joke on its stage—to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold, all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.

The Substance: The Parody Musical plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre for four performances only on Friday, Oct 24 at 9:30pm, Monday, Oct 27 at 7:00pm, Tuesday, Oct 28 at 9:30pm, and Wednesday Oct, 29 at 9:30pm.