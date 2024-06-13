Cast Set For SOMEONE SPECTACULAR at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for someone spectacular, the world premiere of a new play by Domenica Feraud, directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production will open Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). Previews begin on Wednesday, July 17.

Once a week, six recently bereaved strangers gather for group therapy. It's a stable routine — until one day, their grief counselor is inexplicably MIA. The group's typical session quickly goes off the rails, offering an open-ended meditation on loss, with revelations that are at once beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking. Domenica Feraud's newest play examines the complicated emotions that accompany grief, while exploring universal and personal truths that are sure to stay with you for a lifetime.

The cast will feature Gamze Ceylan (Film: Ben Is Back; TV: “Tales of the City”) as Evelyn, Alison Cimmet (Broadway: Gary, She Loves Me, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Nelle, Delia Cunningham (Regional: A View from the Bridge, directed by Ivo van Hove; TV: “Paper Girls,” “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary”) as Jude, Marcus Gladney Jr.(Broadway: Choir Boy; TV: “Underground Railroad,” “City on a Hill”) as Julian, Ana Cruz Kayne (Film: Barbie, Little Women; TV: “Painkiller”) as Lily, and Damian Young (TV: “The Comeback”; Film: Birdman, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Thom.

Understudies are Nicholas Delany, Domenica Feraud and Rebecca Hirota.

Scenic design is by two-time Tony Award nominee dots (Broadway: Appropriate, An Enemy of the People), costume design is by Siena Zoë Allen (Broadway: Associate Designer for Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me), lighting design is by Drama Desk nominee Oona Curley (Off-Broadway: Dr. Ride's American Beach House), and sound design is by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Broadway: Macbeth, An Enemy of the People). Production Stage Manager is Yetti Steinman. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane. Production Manager is Libby J'Vera. Casting is by Conrad Woolfe, CSA and Leigh Ann Smith, CSA. General Management is by Cheryl Dennis Productions.

someone spectacular will be produced by B3-A12/Domenica Feraud, Paige Evans and Margaret Leigh.



Tickets are priced from $39 to $119, inclusive of a $3 facility fee. Special $49 preview pricing will be available for performances from July 17-30. A $25 student rush ticket will be available closer to the start of performances. Visit telecharge.com for more information.

Biographies

Gamze Ceylan (Evelyn). Theatre: Noura (dir. Taibi Magar/Guthrie); Lidless (dir. Seth Rozin/InterAct); Field, Awakening (dir. Tatiana Pandiani/Signature-Ford St.); There is a Field (dir. Noelle Ghoussaini); The Wishing Tree (dir. Awoye Timpo); Twelfth Night (Aquila/Lincoln Center Inst.); The Director, Linus & Alora (Flea Theater). TV/Film: “FBI” (CBS), “Tales of the City” (Netflix), “Seven Seconds” (Netflix), “Law & Order: SVU,” “Funny Valentine,” Ben is Back (dir. Peter Hedges), Leylak (Special Mention, Tribeca 2021), This Time, Roadkill, Little Syria, Louder Than Words, David. gamzeceylan.com



Alison Cimmet (Nelle). Broadway: Gary; Amélie; She Loves Me; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Bonnie & Clyde; Baby, It’s You!; A Tale of Two Cities. NYC/Regional favorites: Preparedness (Bushwick Starr); Romeo & Juliet (Westport Country Playhouse); A Christmas Carol (McCarter); Into the Woods (Fiasco/Old Globe); 3 Kinds of Exile (Atlantic Theater). Film/TV: Wrath of Becky, Big Sick, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Ray Donovan,” “Blacklist,” “Younger,” “Bull,” “Evil,” “Dickinson.” Training: Brown University, The Actors Center. alisoncimmet.com

DELIA CUNNINGHAM (Jude) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut in someone spectacular. Theatre: Ivo van Hove’s production of A View from the Bridge (Ahmanson/Kennedy Center); TV: “Paper Girls” (Amazon), “City on Fire” (Apple TV+), “Elementary” (CBS), “Madam Secretary” (CBS). Delia is a graduate of Northwestern University and LaGuardia High School and was a YoungArts winner for Theatre. Huge thanks to cast, crew, and family!

Marcus Gladney JR. (Julian). Film/TV: “Underground Railroad” (Prime); “City on a Hill” (Showtime); “Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+); “What Remains” (Prime); “Queens” (ABC). Theatre: Choir Boy(Broadway/MTC); Black Odyssey (Classic Stage); Hot Wing King (Hartford Stage/Baltimore) Skin of Our Teeth (BTG). Merci à Carnegie Mellon University et BRS/GAGE.

Ana Cruz Kayne (Lily). Film: Barbie, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Little Women, Saint Janet, Uncertainty, Another Earth. TV: “Painkiller,” “Lioness,” “Partner Track,” “The Enemy Within,” “The Bold Type,” “Bull,” “Blue Bloods,” “Louie,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order.”

Damian Young (Thom) has over 100 credited roles in film and TV. Some recent work includes “Ozark,” “House of Cards,” “The Comeback,” Snowpiercer, Birdman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. He has acted on and off Broadway and regionally, most recently in Theresa Rebeck’s What We’re Up Against at WP Theater. He is also teacher. Alongside his wife Welker White and their company, The Moving Frame, he brings screen acting intensives to acting programs across the country and abroad. Damian is a proud member of The Actors Center.

NICHOLAS DELANY (u/s Thom/Julian) brings decades of life in NYC to his Signature Theatre debut. Theater: NY International Fringe Festival, La Mama, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Cherry Lane, Metropolitan Playhouse. Graduate of Wynn Handman Studio, UCB Theatre, British American Drama Academy. TV: FBI, The Equalizer, Julia. Loves handball, Saabs and cat Mewy.

Domenica Feraud (Playwright, u/s Lily/Jude) is a first-generation Ecuadorian writer, producer and actor from New York City. Her groundbreaking play Rinse, Repeat premiered at the Signature Theatre in 2019 (NYT Critics’ Pick). After the viral success of The Movie Star and Me and The 26-Year-Old Virgin, Feraud’s debut book, You Are What You See, will be released next summer. Off-Broadway: Rinse, Repeat (Signature); The Wild Parrots of Campbell (Cherry Lane). Film/TV: Life After You, “Law & Order SVU.” BA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Thank you to Pablo and Nathalie, for everything. @domenicaferaud

Rebecca Hirota (u/s Evelyn/Nelle). NY: Poor Yella Rednecks, Vietgone (MTC) and Romeo & Juliet (CSC). Regional: Guthrie, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Denver Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, City Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. TV: “New Amsterdam,” “Magnum PI,” “Gossip Girl,” “Law & Order,” “Elementary” and “Unforgettable.” MFA Columbia, BA Boston. Thanks to her Hubs, framily & PLP.

Tatiana Pandiani (Director) is a writer, director & choreographer who works in English and Spanish. She’s the creator of bilingual musical Azul (Jonathan Larson Winner, NAMT, O’Neill, Goodspeed) which had sold out shows at 54Below and Joe’s Pub. Recent: Indecent(Perseverance, Alaska), Our Town (DTC), Torera (Alley). Upcoming: Fish (Signature, NYC), Dial M (Cincinnati Playhouse). Tatiana received a Lucille Lortel Alcove commission for her play Hinge Baby; her film How to Fix Grief was a selection and award recipient for Film In Focus and NYFA Awards. New Play Development: La Jolla Playhouse, Milwaukee Rep, Miami New Drama, Westport, Cleveland Playhouse. NYTW 2050 Fellowship. Columbia MFA. Reps: UTA & Brillstein. www.tatianapandiani.com / www.azulthemusical.com



dots (Scenic Design) is an award-winning design collective based in NYC. Originally from Colombia, South Africa, and Japan, they are Santiago Orjuela-Laverde, Andrew Moerdyk, and Kimie Nishikawa. Broadway: An Enemy of the People (Tony Award nomination, Best Scenic Design of a Play); Appropriate (Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Outstanding Scenic Design); The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window; and Oh, Mary! (upcoming). Recent awards: 2024 Obie Award, 2023 Henry Hewes Design Award. designbydots.com.



SIENA ZOË ALLEN (Costume Design) is a New York-based costume designer for theatre, opera, and film. Her work has been seen at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, La Mama, the cell, Irish Repertory Theater, 59E59, and more. Film and streaming credits include The Last 5 Years (Out of the Box Theatrics) and the upcoming release Long Pork (Madhouse Films, 2025). She is a Princess Grace Award Winner and has an MFA from NYU Tisch. More at sienazoeallen.com.



Oona Curley they/them (Lighting Design) is a lighting and scenic designer. Frequent/favorite collaborators include Knud Adams, Tara Ahmadinejad, John Anselmo+Crew, Eliza Bent, Martha Graham Cracker, Jordan Fein, Morgan Green, Emma Griffin, Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Qween Jean, Jenn Kidwell, Jes Levine, Gunnar Montana, Kimie Nishikawa, Stoli Stolnack, Awoye Timpo, Annie Tippe and Whitney White. Curley is a company member of Lightning Rod Special (Underground Railroad Game, The Appointment). Associate artist: Bearded Ladies Cabaret, member USA829. MFA: NYU/Tisch. oonacurley.com



Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer) Broadway: Enemy of the People, Doubt, Thanksgiving Play, Fat Ham, Death of a Salesman, Cost of Living, Macbeth, Thoughts of a Colored Man. Off-Broadway: pray (Ars Nova), Primary Trust (Roundabout), On Sugarland(NYTW), Sanctuary City (NYTW), Fairview (Soho Rep), Underground Railroad Game (Ars Nova) among others. Awards: Tony Award Nom, Drama Desk nom(s), Obie Award(s), Creative Capital Award, Henry Hewes Award(s), Audelco Award, and CTG Sherwood Award. mikaal.com



LEIGH Ann Smith, CSA/CONRAD WOOLFE, CSA (Casting). Founded by Leigh Ann Smith, and Conrad Woolfe, Indigo Casting is an ambitious, inclusive office that values trust, integrity, and authenticity throughout the casting process. They have a combined 20+ years of experience and work in all mediums, including television, film, theater, commercials, and voiceover. Projects include Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+), Wild Animals, Pickleback, Sueño. indigocasting.co



Cheryl Dennis PRODUCTIONS (General Management) has worked as a general, company and theatre manager for 20 years on 40-plus distinguished and award-winning productions. Broadway theatre management highlights include American Buffalo, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, Fun Home. Company manager highlights: Barefoot in the Park, Golda’s Balcony, Metamorphoses, True West, tick...tick...BOOM!, The Last Five Years.



B3-A12 (Producer) is committed to telling stories that have been overlooked, uplifting underrepresented voices, and making theatre more accessible. Our goal is to go where there is silence and make noise. Formed in honor of Nathalie Feraud-Salame, someone spectacular is our first production.



Paige Evans (Producer). As Artistic Director of Signature Theatre from 2016-2023, Paige oversaw the premieres of Dave Malloy’s Octet, Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King (Pulitzer Prize), Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band, Sam Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody and The Comeuppance, among others. From 2008-2016, as the inaugural Artistic Director of LCT3, Paige stewarded more than 20 premieres, including David Adjmi’s Stunning, Amy Herzog’s 4000 Miles, Ayad Akhtar’s Disgraced (Pulitzer Prize), Greg Pierce’s Slowgirl, and Dave Malloy’s Preludes. As Associate Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club, Paige championed and developed David Auburn’s Proof, John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt, Lynn Nottage’s Ruined, and David Lindsay-Abaire’s Rabbit Hole and commissioned Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy.



MARGARET LEIGH (Producer) is a proud mother, wife, and feminist who is humbled to be a part of someone spectacular. She is the founder of Turnkey Theatrical, a New York City general management firm specializing in readings, and passionate about her work with the nonprofit Open Stage Project.



THE PERSHING SQUARE SIGNATURE CENTER, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way, designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Cafe+ Bar. For more information on renting the Center, please visit signaturetheatre.org/rent-our-space.

