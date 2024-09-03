Cast & Creative Team Announced For TWIST OF FATE At The York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its Fall 2024 “New2NY” series.

In Twist of Fate, with book and lyrics by Kleban Award winner Lissa Levin and music by Ron Abel (Hazel, York's me and ella) a fortuneteller is arrested in 1970's Los Angeles, and to win the respect of her teenage daughter, fights the law instead of running from it. But first, she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney. Based on an actual first amendment case, Twist of Fate is directed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Desperate Measures at the York), with musical direction by Ron Abel.

Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 15, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean's (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean's.) For more information, www.yorktheatre.org.

The cast of Twist of Fate is David Baida (On Your Feet, The Butcher Boy), Joanna Carpenter (Sweeney Todd, The Connector), Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Unexpected Joy at The York), Lianne Marie Dobbs (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Himself and Nora), Ben Jones (The Pajama Game, Bay Area Critics Circle Award), Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather, Fowl Play), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You, Golden Rainbow at The York), Cal Mitchell (The Lieutenant at The York), and Eric Phelps (Pip's Island, Leaving Brooklyn). The band comprises Ron Abel (piano), Dmitry Ishenko (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums). Casting is by Michael Cassara Casting. Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

“It all began with a feature article in the Los Angeles Times about a Romani woman who had been arrested for fortunetelling by a Mexican police detective and was then defended by a Jewish attorney from the ACLU,” shares Lissa Levin. “Who knew the practice was banned? Who fights for the right to predict the future? On the basis of Freedom of Speech? And what great fodder to dramatically explore a most unusual First Amendment case, a misunderstood culture, the mysterious practice of tarot card reading, and the melting pot of minorities that is Los Angeles, if not the U.S. The fact that this story lent itself to the development of a fresh, multi-faceted musical score, did not escape the attention of these authors.”

Twist of Fate was first presented in the town where the story began, at the Tiffany Theatre in Los Angeles. The show received a slew of rave reviews, winning the prestigious Kleban Award for its libretto, L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards for its score and musical direction, L.A. Weekly's award for Musical of the Year, and an L.A. Ovation Award nomination for Best Musical. It was featured at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals with Debbie Gravitte and Matt Bogart, the National Music Theater Network's Broadway U.S.A. with Stepfanie Kramer and James Barbour, Theatre Building Chicago's new musical series, and at 54 Below in a concert version.

The next offering in the series is Monte Cristo, from the writers behind The York's Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written : bookwriter and lyricist Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures) and composer Stephen Weiner (The Rivals). 1815 France. Hours before his wedding, the first mate of the ship Pharaon, Edmund Dantes, is falsely accused of conspiring to help Napoleon return to power. Unknown to his fiancé, Mercedes, Edmund is arrested and consigned to the dungeons of the Chateau d'If. When he finally escapes 18 years later, Edmund learns that Mercedes has long ago married one of the very men responsible for his imprisonment. Based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, Monte Cristo transforms the greatest revenge story of all time into a thrilling new musical for our time. Monte Cristo will be directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde) with choreography by Marcos Santana (In the Heights - Helen Hayes Award nominee) and music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (Desperate Measures). Casting will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 29, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Closing the series will be InunDATEd, a new musical with book by Alice Scovell (The Rewards of Being Frank, Kindred Spirits) and music and lyrics by Christine Lavin (Winner of 5 ASCAP Composer Awards). They say “it only takes one,” but it's tough to find him among New York City's 8.8 million. Just ask Lucy, a singer-songwriter whose new mission is to date every guy with a shred of potential. It seems she has to slog through 999,999 guys to get to her one-in-a-million. At least she has material for her songs. InunDATEd will be directed by Christine Pedi (Jerry's Girls at the York, Forbidden Broadway) with music direction by Beth Falcone (Wanda's World, Unexpected Joy at the York). Casting will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Friday evening, October 4, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through October 13, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday Matinee, October 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

New2NY will play the following schedule: Now Comes the Fun Part will play 7 performances only: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The other three shows will have an 11-performance schedule—First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.; Second Week: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Note: InunDATEd has a special schedule, previews begin on Friday, October 4 at 7:30p.m. and it opens on Sunday, October 6 at 2:30p.m.

The Fall season concludes with the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go by Catherine Filloux), with music and lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilkes's family for decades and is on the brink of closure when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed forever in this brand-new musical. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for a 6-week engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024. Opening Night is Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Welcome to the Big Dipper will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

