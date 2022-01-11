Cast Announced for Mint Theater's THE DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

Mint Theater Company will return to live performances with a new production of The Daughter-in-Law by D.H. Lawrence, first produced by the Mint in 2003. Martin Platt will direct a company that includes Amy Blackman (Broadway: Angels in America - National Theatre of Great Britain; Caroline, or Change -The Abbey Theater of Dublin); Ciarán Bowling (West End: Les Misérables; The Burial at Thebes - Irish Rep; A Midsummer Night's Dream - TFANA); Seth Andrew Bridges (Off-Broadway debut!); Tom Coiner (God Said This - Primary Stages); Katie Fanning (Off-Broadway debut!); Polly McKie (Mint Theater: A Day by the Sea; The Streets of New York, A Child's Christmas in Wales, The Home Place - Irish Rep); Sandra Shipley (Mint Theater: Hindle Wakes, Rutherford & Son; Broadway: Present Laughter, The Importance of Being Earnest, After Miss Julie, Blithe Spirit, Equus, Pygmalion, Vincent in Brixton, Arms and the Man, Indiscretions); and Tina Stafford (The Importance of Being Earnest - NY Classical Theatre; Ionescopade - York Theatre). Mr. Platt will be joined by his 2003 creative team: Bill Clarke (sets), Holly Poe Durbin (costumes), Jeff Nellis (lighting), and Amy Stoller (dialects), along with Lindsay Jones, who will be designing sound and Stephanie Klapper who will serve as casting director.

"Today, we begin rehearsals for our first live production in two years, with optimism, hope and determination. Every production the Mint has ever mounted required a leap of faith-why should that be any different now? Our supporters deserve the effort, and our artists deserve the opportunity. This brilliant drama by one of the most powerful and passionate authors of the 20th century is a fitting way for the Mint to look both backwards and forward, as we relaunch after a two-year absence, still committed to the pursuit of our mission, as we have been for the last 25-plus years," said Mr. Bank.



Performances will begin February 8th at New York City Center Stage (ii) (131 West 55th Street, between 6th & 7th Avenues). This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through March 20th only. Opening Night is set for Tuesday February 22nd (6:30pm). Tickets now on sale!

The Daughter-in-Law remains one of the Mint's most popular and successful productions. "Proof that theater history is worth excavating," The New York Times declared when naming it among the Best Productions of the Year. The original six-week run was extended to four months and received two Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Revival.

The Daughter-in-Law was neither produced nor published in Lawrence's lifetime. It first appeared in print in 1965 when a complete edition of Lawrence's plays was published for the first time. Three years later The Royal Court presented the world premiere of The Daughter-in-Law. Michael Billington of The Guardian called the play "One of the great British dramas of the 20th century." Other British productions since have provided fresh occasions to celebrate Lawrence's achievement as a playwright, but in the US, only Mint Theater Company has staged The Daughter-in-Law. Lawrence's challenging idiomatic text and difficult Nottinghamshire dialect may have intimidated other producers.

Written in 1913 and set against the background of the impending national coal strike of 1912, The Daughter-in-Law tells the story of Luther Gascoyne, a young miner, and his newly wed wife Minnie, a former governess. The tensions and misunderstandings they suffer due to their different backgrounds and expectations are exacerbated by the powerful influence of Luther's mother and brought to open conflict when it is discovered that Luther, before his marriage, made another woman pregnant. As the labor unrest comes to a boil, so does the simmering conflict between Luther and Minnie.

Tickets for The Daughter-in-Law, which start at $35, are now on sale. You may purchase tickets online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212/581-1212, or in person at the New York City Center box office located at 131 West 55th Street (between 6th & 7th Avenues). There is a $2.50 facility fee on all tickets. Phone, mail, fax and internet orders incur a service charge.

City Center is a fully vaccinated venue. Approved masks must be worn by audience members, staff, and crew at all times while inside NY City Center. Upon arrival at the theater, vaccination proof must be presented along with your ticket. Please bring your government-issued photo ID and register in advance for one of the following forms of vaccination proof:

NYC COVID SAFE App for Android or iOS

NY State's Excelsior Pass

Health Pass by CLEAR

Your physical CDC-issued vaccination card

Please visit the City Center website for the latest information.

For more information, including photos and videos of all previous Mint productions, visit minttheater.org.