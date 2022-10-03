Cast Announced For October's KEEPIN' COZY SHOW WITH KITTEN SOLLOWAY At The Players Theatre

"The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway" has confirmed the cast for October's show at the historic Players Theatre in the West Village, performing October 19th at 7pm. "The Keepin' Cozy Show", an improvised 1950s TV special presented every other month at The Players Theatre, features a rotating cast of improvisers, actors, musicians, and otherwise talented performers warming themselves by the glow of "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" and America's favorite open wound, Kitten Solloway, played by creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst (Limetown, AquaNet & Funyuns, The Daphne Project).

The cast for October 19th's show includes Langston Belton (PUFFS, Marvel Entertainment), Sal Joseph (The PIT, Impro-Vention), Maggie Metnick (Man Up, The PIT), and Robert Price (ComedySportz, The Rust Brothers). Mr. Belton's return to the show is a surprise, as he appeared on the first-ever live performance of "The Keepin' Cozy Show" in June 2022 under the banner of Ms. Solloway's "Favorite Friend", a title he lost soon after creating a devastatingly unflattering portrait of her.

Maggie Metnick is a new addition to the live show, however "Komitted Kittenettes" (Ms. Solloway's ravenous fan base) will recognize the actor as Bartholomew, Ms. Solloway's agent/nephew, from their appearances together on InstagramLive during Lockdown 2020.

Returning to the live show are improviser/musician Sophie Rust (Robert Price) on strings/emotional support, and of course, Kitten's gaba-Gal Friday, the cheesy and "connected" Carmine Limoncello (Sal Joseph). October 19th's show is the third live installment of Kitten's story at The Players Theatre, following two successful and murder-free performances in August and June of this year.

"The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway" is a character-based improv show modeled after the television specials of the 1950s and 1960s. Kitten Solloway, "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" wants to understand the world around her better, but just can't seem to get out of her own way. What starts out as a jovial bid at a comeback soon devolves into an existential fever dream, but only the audience members will know why. The Keepin' Cozy Show was created during NYC's 2020 Lockdown, and first aired as part of the comedy network @SociallyDistantLive's InstagramLive weekly programming in March 2020. After restrictions lifted in NYC (and after 50+ weekly shows in character), Kitten Solloway has graced stages, backrooms and basements across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The Keepin' Cozy Show is presented through The Players Theatre's residency program.

The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway

October 19th at 7:00pm

The Players Theatre115 MacDougal Street

NYC

Tickets available: 18+Standard Admission: $15 with code BOTTOMSUP

Guaranteed 0% Audience Participation: $40, no code required, cowardice implied

About the artists:

Annie-Sage Whitehurst is an actor, writer, and improviser in NYC. She created "Kitten Solloway" in the 2020 lockdown, performing 50+ weekly livestreams on @SociallyDistantImprov before in-person appearances at AsylumNYC, QED and The Brick Theater. Writing includes screenplays, an opera libretto, short fiction, and personal essays. Acting includes voiceover ("Lia Haddock" in LIMETOWN), film (The Daphne Project, Roadside Assistance) solo/collaborative performance, theatre, and improv across NYC. @anniehyphensage | @kittensolloway

Langston Belton is an actor and improviser born and raised in New York City. He's performed as a member of numerous house teams at The People's Improv Theatre and served on the house team committee. Acting work includes originating the role of "Oliver Rivers" in Puffs (New World Stages), Kapow-i Gogo and more. He is currently improvising, acting, and working as an on-camera host for Marvel Entertainment.

Sal Joseph is an improviser and actor in NYC. He was a longtime house team member at The People's Improv Theatre and the indie team "Agent Cooper". During the 2020 Lockdown, he created "Carmine Limoncello" with frequent co-collaborator Annie-Sage Whitehurst, with whom he's created an award-winning short film ("422 East 75th St"), a two-prov team, webseries and more.

Maggie Metnick is an actor, writer, comedian, and producer. She is the co-creator and host of the news satire show "Man Up" at Caveat. She has created and performed multiple solo shows around NYC and performs improv with her indie team "Skip Intro." She is the only known human emotional support dog.

Robert Price is a casual fruit juggler, a Tommy Tune Award Winner, and a four-string banjoist. Sometimes he writes plays for The Drunk Texts. Sometimes he improvises with Comedysportz New York, sometimes with The Armory Comedy NYC or The Cheep Show (on Youtube) or The Rust Brothers (@sociallydistantimprov).