Cas Announced For LITTLE EGG, BIG WORLD at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Casting has been announced for "Little Egg, Big World," a first-of-its-kind play about donor conception, presented by Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

As two sides of one life, Little Egg and Grown Uterus fight to reconcile themselves as both a donor child and an egg donor. Along the way, they sort through a jumble of thoughts, with a host of real and imagined characters of life: from parents, to geneticists, to Google itself. As Little Egg searches for her father and Grown Uterus tries to come to terms with anonymous donation, the two navigate through trials of identity, abandonment, betrayal, curiosity, love, and discovery. A story of family and reproductive justice.

Rachel Leighson (Grown Uterus) and Olivia Miller (Little Egg) lead the cast, also featuring Kristin Sgarro (Ensemble 1) and Patricia Lawrence (Ensemble 2), alongside Alex Fessler (Swing) and Camryn Harrigan (Swing).

Little Egg, Big World is written by Rachel Leighson, directed by Courtney Seyl, and co-produced by Ian McQueen and Max Needle; lighting design by Jessica Choi, and stage managed by Tori Vitucci. The one-night only presentation takes place on June 24th at 8pm. Tickets are available here. Stay up to date with the show on Instagram.