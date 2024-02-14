Caleb Funk Joins the Cast of SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING

Caleb Funk is now starring in Off-Broadway’s hit Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing, playing the role of Cosmo & Others.

The cast of SINGFELD! also features Hannah Hakim, CJ Russo, Michael-Anthony Antoniou, Trent Dahlin, Garrett Van Allen, Micaela Oliverio and Matthew J. Hoffman.

Caleb Funk’s theatre credits include: How The Grinch Stole Christmas: National Tour (Grinch), The Addams Family (Lurch),Paganet (Miss Texas), Rocky Horror Picture Show (Brad), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), and Disney Cruise Line.

ABOUT SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody to hit the New York stage and beyond by the duo. The show opened at The Theater Center this spring, which is also home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld! features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love: Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute-musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on “NYlive'' on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

Tickets for SINGFELD! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.