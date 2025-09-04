Cady McClain to Star In THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Axial Theatre and JCS Theater Company in association with the Oberon Theatre Ensemble will present the world premiere of Jake Shore's THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre as part of the Factory Series beginning previews November 29 with opening slated for December 7. THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE stars three-time Emmy Award winner Cady McClain, who is thrilled to reunite with her Orson's Shadow co-stars Brad Fryman and Ryan Tramont. The play will be directed by Paul Smithyman, a 30-year theater veteran who has worked on over 150 plays at Lincoln Center Theater.

Following the critical success of A Groundbreaking Achievement of Outrageous Importance That People Scroll By, Barely Impacted-hailed for Jake Shore's mastery of language and "wild acrobatic riffs"-the rising star playwright returns with THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE, a compelling new work exploring sex, friendship, addiction, and the cost of ambition.

When a photographer betrays her closest friend by displaying an intimate, revealing photograph in a prestigious Chelsea gallery, the fallout spirals into a deadly web of infidelity and violence. THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE is a thrilling and urgent exploration of art, consent, and the price of privacy-asking whether wealth and power grant license to destroy lives without consequence.

"The visceral challenge that Jake's play throws in your face has this company preparing for electricity on stage and in the seats," notes director Paul Smithyman. "Buckle up..."