 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Cady McClain to Star In THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre

Performances will run from November 29 with opening slated for December 7.

By: Sep. 04, 2025
Cady McClain to Star In THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Axial Theatre and JCS Theater Company in association with the Oberon Theatre Ensemble will present the world premiere of Jake Shore's THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre as part of the Factory Series beginning previews November 29 with opening slated for December 7. THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE stars three-time Emmy Award winner Cady McClain, who is thrilled to reunite with her Orson's Shadow co-stars Brad Fryman and Ryan Tramont. The play will be directed by Paul Smithyman, a 30-year theater veteran who has worked on over 150 plays at Lincoln Center Theater.

Following the critical success of A Groundbreaking Achievement of Outrageous Importance That People Scroll By, Barely Impacted-hailed for Jake Shore's mastery of language and "wild acrobatic riffs"-the rising star playwright returns with THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE, a compelling new work exploring sex, friendship, addiction, and the cost of ambition.

When a photographer betrays her closest friend by displaying an intimate, revealing photograph in a prestigious Chelsea gallery, the fallout spirals into a deadly web of infidelity and violence. THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE is a thrilling and urgent exploration of art, consent, and the price of privacy-asking whether wealth and power grant license to destroy lives without consequence.

"The visceral challenge that Jake's play throws in your face has this company preparing for electricity on stage and in the seats," notes director Paul Smithyman. "Buckle up..."




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
22 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
33 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
66 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos