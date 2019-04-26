STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Apr. 26, 2019  

Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer Will Host LiLY Legacies Gala

Lifeforce in Later Years, affectionately known as LiLY, is an UWS and West Harlem based non-profit that coordinates support from a network of caring neighborhood volunteers and community resources to help seniors age safely in their homes. The organization has been featured on CNN Heroes and AARP Inspire as a model for improving the way we honor and care for the elderly.

The annual LiLY Legacies gala is being held on Monday, May 6th here on the UWS at the Columbia University Low Library Rotunda.

Tony Winner (The Producers), Cady Huffman and current star of The Prom, Angie Schworer are the evening's Masters of Ceremonies with performances from American jazz legend, David Amram, famed saxophonist, Benny Golson, the Cast of Beautiful and a special appearance from Dick Cavett!

The Lily Legacies Awards are being given to Dr. Karl Kreiger, renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Weill Cornell, Cynthia Zirinsky, philanthropist and founder of Gracie Square Hospital and Jane Brody, Personal Health columnist for the New York Times.

For tickets, info on LiLY or to donate online, please visit www.LilyLegacies.org and www.L-i-l-y.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



