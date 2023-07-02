COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE to Play 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival at 59E59

Queens-based stand-up comedian Ricky Sim will debut Click Here at the 59E59 Theaters as part of the 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival.

In this darkly humorous coming-of-age story about family love and grief, Ricky shares his journey from being born with a cleft palate, growing up as a Gaysian immigrant in the US, to coming out to his conservative Chinese-Malaysian mother... just as she's diagnosed with cancer. Good timing, huh?

With tales of awkward, gay teen sex and observations about the American perception of Asian men, Coming Out to Dead People explores acceptance, closure, and family love.

After Ricky's mother was diagnosed with cancer, he was faced with a question: should he still come out of the closet to her? Combining standup and storytelling, "Coming Out to Dead People '' finds humor in grief, cleft palates, growing up gay and Asian, and the secret that was carried to the grave.

Ricky Sim is a lawyer-turned-comedian originally from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has opened for Julia Scotti (America's Got Talent) and Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central). He was featured in New York Comedy Festival, New York Queer Comedy Festival, and Asian Comedy Festival.

"Coming Out to Dead People" was featured at the Lighthouse Series of NYC Off-Broadway Soho Playhouse, The PIT Solocom 2023, The Tank's Pridefest 2023, and Caveat's ProjectorFest 2023. It will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in August.

Tickets can be purchased through 59E59 Theaters Click Here.

Audience members can learn more about Ricky at www.rickysim.com or on Instagram @rickeerick.

COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE By Ricky Sim

59E59 Theaters

Jul 12 and 13 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM; Jul 15 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM, $16.50