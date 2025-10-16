CHARLOTTE SWEET THE MADCAP MUSICAL Adds Performance at Amas Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amas Musical Theatre will present an additional performance of the Benefit Concert of Charlotte Sweet - The Madcap Musical with a libretto by Michael Colby and music by Gerald Jay Markoe. Directed by Jeff Calhoun with musical direction by Asher Denburg, the concert will be presented on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7pm and Tuesday, November 18 at 7pm at A.R.T./New York Theatres – Mezzanine Theatre.

Imagine a fractured fairy tale in the tradition of Gilbert & Sullivan and MAD Magazine! The return of Charlotte Sweet spotlights the stratospherically hgh soprano of British Music Hall, along with the freaky Circus of Voices. Don’t miss the revival concert of the acclaimed musical mock melodrama that was a favorite of Leonard Cohen, Al Hirshfeld, and others.

“THE SECOND CHANCE MUSICAL - it's happening a lot lately,” shares Mr. Colby. “Merrily We Roll Along, Parade, Heathers. Shows that didn't really get their due the first time, but which have triumphantly returned. Then, there are the classics that were overshadowed. West Side Story by The Music Man. Chicago by A Chorus Line. She Loves Me opening the same Tony Award season as Hello, Dolly! and Funny Girl.

“Such a show is Charlotte Sweet, which opened back to back with Little Shop Of Horrors (not to mention CATS). The early reviews of its showcase run predicted it would be the next The Fantasticks. Charlotte Sweet even had the same publicist as Little Shop, who loved them equally. But Little Shop Of Horrors was picked up by the powerhouse producers, The Shuberts and Cameron Mackintosh. Though bigger name producers offered to transfer it, the authors went with a lesser known producer who promised to keep the company intact and transfer it building on immediate momentum. Not that everyone loved the very looney and original Charlotte Sweet. But those who championed it as "a classic" included Al Hirschfeld, Leonard Cohen, the legendary John Hammond, and recently director Jeff Calhoun. Now Amas Musical Theatre brings back this much beloved show.”

The cast for Charlotte Sweet is Dwayne Clark (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Nicholas King (Beauty and the Beast, Hollywood Arms), Mark Kudisch (Floyd Collins), Michael McCoy (Einstein’s Dreams), Mamie Parris (CATS), Stephanie Pope (Pippin, Chicago) and Megan Styrna as Charlotte Sweet. Casting by Stephen DeAngelis. Music Supervision by Michael Lavine. The stage manager is J.P. Elins. The assistant stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil.

“We are so delighted to bring this storied and highly original musical to the stage,” says Donna Trinkoff, artistic producer. “Michael has been a treasured member of the Amas family or artistis for many years. We are fortunate to be able to bring Charlotte Sweet, a fully sung musical back to life.”