Broken Box Mime Theater to Present World Premiere of TAKE SHAPE

Broken Box Mime will present the World Premiere of their newly devised physical theatre piece Take Shape at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019), April 1-May 1.

The show will run for a total of 21 performances on Friday, April 1 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 2 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 3 at 2pm, Monday, April 4 at 7:30pm, Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 10 at 2pm, Monday, April 11 at 7:30pm, Thursday, April 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 17 at 2pm, Monday, April 18 at 7:30pm, Thursday, April 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 23 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 24 at 2pm, Friday, April 29 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 30 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, May 1 at 2pm. Tickets ($25 advance; $30 door) are available for advance purchase at www.brokenboxmime.com. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

In Take Shape a clandestine plot between friends becomes a high-stakes heist, a night with a YouTube cooking show goes awry, a relationship outgrows its shell like a hermit crab, and an astronaut learns to move again after years of being alone. Join BKBX as they explore ten stories of emergence and transformation, apocalyptic farce, metaphorical image collage, and grounded naturalistic drama. In each narrative piece, the modern mimes of BKBX illustrate how the shapes of our worlds, bodies, and ideas can shift and reshift around and within us.

Take Shape is an invitation to a shared imaginative experience. Join in the process of theater again in a way that is only possible when many individuals are present together, experiencing the same human exchange. Let BKBX activate your imagination as they contemporize the art of mime and bring these nonverbal stories to life, reminding us all of the power of live storytelling.

All performances welcome people with disabilities and non-English speakers. Specific affinity nights will be offered including relaxed performances on April 10, 17 & 21 with slightly adjusted sound and lights. All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination and to remain masked during the performance.

Take Shape was devised by the cast which includes Nick Abeel (This is Not J.A.W.S on Trapeze at Dixon Place), Becky Baumwoll (Succession on HBO), Ismael Castillo (Hands Up! with Black Spectrum Theater), Julia Cavagna (Solitary with Dutch Kills/Edinburgh Fringe), Géraldine Dulex (Big Apple Circus), Blake Habermann (Cirque du Soleil's float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade), David Jenkins (AMiOS NYC), Tasha Milkman (Henry IV at Shakespeare's Globe), Marissa Molnar (Helen Hayes Award for A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Kennedy Center), Kristin McCarthy Parker (director, Monsoon Season at Rattlestick), Regan Sims (The Beyonce at ART/NY), and Jae Woo (The Talmud with Target Margin) who will accompanied live by resident music collaborator Jack McGuire (Solitary with Dutch Kills/Edinburgh Fringe).

Additional collaborators on Take Shape included Dinah Berkeley, Duane Cooper, Joél Pérez, Leah Wagner, Joshua Wynter, and Matt Zambrano. The creative team includes Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick (The Woodsman at New World Stages). BKBX's Resident Stage Manager is Esti Bernstein (Rebel Verses with Vineyard Theatre).

Broken Box Mime Theater (BKBX) is a collaborative theater company that performs original, contemporary short plays entirely through movement. Based in NYC and founded in 2011, we reimagine French pantomime through the lens of contemporary US American theater. The diverse group of artists who call BKBX their artistic home believe in making innovative, provocative theater that erases the spoken language barrier and champions the power of simplicity in performance. Our short plays range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, and cinematic to intimate. Winners of New York Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Movement/Choreography, Performance Art, and Ensemble.

Past collaborations include Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Alliance Francaise, New York Deaf Theater, Viceland, The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert, MTV, Manhattan Mini Storage, First Responders Children's Foundation, ASTEP, Madison Square Park Conservancy, Saratoga Arts, Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado, Bennington Center for the Arts, University of Cambridge, BMCC, CUNY, The New School, Tufts University, Bowdoin College, Actors Gymnasium, Indy Fringe, Minnesota Fringe, Frieze Art Fair, MAC, People's Improv Theater, BRIC, the Korean Ministry of Food and Agriculture, The Gathering Place (Tulsa), PACE University Department of Psychology. www.brokenboxmime.com