Broadway Podcast Network Announces RADIO PLAY REVIVAL
Radio Play Revival is available now, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network.
The Broadway Podcast Network (Dori Berinstein, Co-Founder & CEO; Alan Seales, Co-Founder & CTO) is pleased to announce that Radio Play Revival, a new podcast celebrating the golden age of radio plays in this now-second golden age of audio featuring great American actors performing works by a wide range of American authors, has joined the Broadway Podcast Network family.Conceived and directed by Josh Johnston, produced by Staci Levine / Groundswell Theatricals and executive producer Patti LuPone, Radio Play Revival is available now, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network. It is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts. Upcoming episodes will be released as follows: Saturday, January 29:
Xingu by Edith Wharton
featuring Harriet Harris, Anna Deavere Smith, Michelle Williams, Blair Brown,
Charles Busch, Bridget Everett, Kathryn Grody, Eva Marie Saint Saturday, February 5:
Titee by Alice Moore Dunbar-Nelson
featuring LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Young Dylan, Hannah Rose Honoré,
Ashton Muñiz, Lonnie Chavis Saturday, February 12:
Bachelor Holiday by Alan Ball
featuring Boyd Gaines, Vincent Rodriguez III, Brandon Micheal Hall, Josh Johnston Radio Play Revival was introduced on Christmas Day 2021 with O. Henry's classic Christmas story The Gift of the Magi featuring Keith David, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Kathryn Allison. Other episodes currently available include An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge by Ambrose Bierce, featuring Boyd Gaines, Ryan Mac, Rob Nagle, and Alex Aquilino; The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, featuring Jessica Chastain and Michael Urie; The Californian's Tale by Mark Twain, featuring Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Benjamin Hickey, Sam Robards, Josh Johnston, and Kelly Fairbrother; and The Red Coat and Let Us Go Out Into the Starry Night by John Patrick Shanley featuring Sam Tstoutsouvas, Jharrel Jerome, and Marilyn Caserta. All previous and upcoming episodes of Radio Play Revival can be found HERE. Information on the second season of Radio Play Revival, which is currently in production, will be announced at a future date. Believing that American literature is at the heart of this country's greatness, Radio Play Revival was conceived and directed by actor/writer Josh Johnston to pay homage to classic storytelling for today's modern audience. Radio Play Revival is produced by Mr. Johnston and Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals, with Ms. Levine and David Caparelliotis serving as Executive Producers, and features theme music by Joseph Thalken and casting by Mr. Caparelliotis. Ryan Schleifman is the series' primary editor, Zoë Cameron is its production assistant and Victoria Ungvarsky is the literary manager. Sam Tsoustsouvas is the host of Radio Play Revival.