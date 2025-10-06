Bill Russell's HAS ANYONE SEEN MY MIND? Will Open Next Month at the Laurie Beechman Theatre 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre will present HAS ANYONE SEEN MY MIND?, a new musical by internationally produced author and director Bill Russell (Side Show, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens), directed by Justin Ross Cohen (Romeo and Bernadette).

Performances will play on Mondays, November 3, 10, 17, and 24, 7:00 p.m. at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W. 42nd Street). Tickets are $50 or $80 VIP, and are available online or calling 212-695-6909.

This witty and incisive new work takes audiences inside what we’ve all been thinking—about technology, relationships, theater, and the state of our world. With laughs, catchy tunes, amazement, and outrage, Has Anyone Seen My Mind? offers a musical journey through the anxieties and absurdities of contemporary life.

The cast includes Erin Davie (Side Show, Grey Gardens, Diana), Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Hamilton, Head Over Heels), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants, The King and I), and Ryan Silverman (Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, Passion).

The show features music by Janet Hood (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), and Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), with orchestrations and music direction by Mark Hartman (Avenue Q, Sondheim on Sondheim). The band includes Jakubu Griffin (drums), Saadi Zain (bass), and Beth Callen (guitar). Casting is by Stephen DeAngelis, with stage management by Pamela Remler. Publicity by Katie Rosin, Kampfire PR.

“This is an evening of laughs, catchy tunes, amazement, and outrage about what’s on all our minds,” says Russell.

Has Anyone Seen My Mind? marks the sixteenth full-length musical from Bill Russell, whose work has been staged worldwide. Russell received Tony nominations for book and lyrics of Side Show (music by Henry Krieger) and has penned Pageant, Unexpected Joy, Lucky Duck, and The Last Smoker in America, among many others. His musicals have been produced in the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, Sweden, and numerous other countries.

Director Justin Ross Cohen brings his Broadway and Off-Broadway expertise to the project, following acclaimed directing and choreography credits that span Romeo and Bernadette to the film Waiting for Yvette, as well as extensive work as an actor (A Chorus Line on Broadway and film).

With biting humor, a powerhouse cast, and songs that capture the pulse of our moment, Has Anyone Seen My Mind? is a one-of-a-kind evening of musical theater that asks all the right questions—while reminding us not to lose our minds in the process.