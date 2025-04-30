Betsy Morgan to Join ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Keen Company

Elizabeth Stanley’s final performance in the role will be on Thursday May 1.
Betsy Morgan will take over the role of Dede in Adam Gwon’s musical All the World’s A Stage currently playing at Theatre Five in Theatre Row. Betsy was last seen on Broadway in Kimberly Akimbo and off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street.
Elizabeth Stanley’s final performance in the role will be on Thursday May 1 as she departs due to a scheduling conflict with a new film.
“We are thrilled to welcome Betsy Morgan to the company of All the World’s a Stage said Jonathan Silverstein, Keen’s Artistic Director and director of the production. “I have had the distinct pleasure of seeing her work in many seminal productions over the years, so it is an extra special honor to be finally collaborating with her. I can’t wait for audiences to experience all she will bring to the role of Dede and the ensemble as a whole.”
Betsy Morgan has appeared in the original cast of numerous Broadway productions, including Kimberly Akimbo, The King and I (LCT Revival), A Little Night Music (2009 Revival), Les Misérables (2014 Revival), The Little Mermaid, and High Fidelity. She has worked with some of Broadway’s most influential artists, including Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, PigPen Theatre Company, Alan Menken, and has a 20-year history with Michael John LaChiusa, appearing in five of his original musicals. She continues to be enthralled with the daring and vibrant downtown theater scene, where she originated roles in First Daughter Suite at The Public, Found at the Atlantic Theater, and Pirelli/Beggar Woman in Barrow Street Theatre’s production of Sweeney Todd, for which she was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award.
All the World’s a Stage features Set design by Steven C. Kemp, Costume design by Jennifer Paar, Lighting design by David Lander, Sound design by Megumi Katayama, Prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Andrea Grody serves as Musical Director, Movement by Patrick McCollum and Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin. Casting is by Geoff Joselson C.S
As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990’s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All The World’s Stage is a brand-new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.
The musical was commissioned and developed by Keen Company (Jonathan Silverstein, Artistic Director) over a three-year process as part of Keen’s continued commitment to intimate musicals with big emotional impact.
All the World’s a Stage will run through May 10th, 2025. The show schedule is Tuesday through Saturday at 7 pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. pm. There is an added matinee on Wednesday, May 7th at 2 pm. The musical is produced in association with Michelle Noh.
