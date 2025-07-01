Beth Malone, Javier Muñoz and More to Discuss Kennedy Center Event on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” will be joined by Beth Malone, Javier Muñoz, Alexis Michelle, Hennessey Winkler, Andrew Lippa, Brandi Massey, and more for a very special episode on Wednesday, July 2 at 8:00pm ET. The stars of stage and screen will reunite to discuss their recent appearance at The Kennedy Center for the “Love is Love” event, a gay pride concert staged by five Democratic senators in one of the smaller theaters at the iconic venue.



Seth and James directed the show, which featured musical and theatrical performances highlighting LGBTQ themes, including the now-viral “One Gay More,” Lisa Kron’s take on Les Misérables’ stirring anthem “One Day More.”



During Wednesday night’s “Stars in the House,” Seth, James, and their guests will discuss what went into creating this inspiring evening, share some behind-the-scenes footage, and show videos from the concert including: Andrew Lippa’s moving opening song about Harvey Milk backed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC; Brandi Chavonne Massey and Kathryn Gallagher’s sassy “Take Me Or Leave Me” from Rent; John Cameron Mitchell’s performance of “Origin of Love” from Hedwig; and Brandon Uranowitz’s beautiful “What More Can I Say” from Falsettoland. And, as usual, Seth and James will share ways for viewers to continue to advocate for marginalized communities.



The livestream will be available to view on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and remain available on the page after the conclusion of the episode.



