Bard At The Gate Announces Free Re-Release Of FREEMAN and SONNETS

Bard at the Gate, the leader in new digital theater, and McCarter Theater Center announce the FREE re-release of the first two productions of the Bard 2021-22 season - HOW TO RAISE A FREEMAN by Zakiyyah Alexander and SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY by Jose Rivera - starting December 23 at 5 p.m. (ET) through December 31 at 11 p.m. (ET)

The Bard re-releases - announced by the series co-curators Paula Vogel and Nicole A. Watson, along with producer Rosey Strub -- are meant as a holiday gift to audiences everywhere by way of virtual access for all, with a heartfelt shout-out to those whose holiday entertainment plans may have been upended by the surging Omicron variant.

Directed by Reginald Douglas, the newly-named artistic director of Mosaic Theater in Washington, DC, Ms. Alexander's HOW TO RAISE A FREEMAN is a taut drama about Black parents and their teenage son, whose inherent innocence renders him blind to danger that surrounds him every time he leaves home. The cast features Michelle Wilson, Malcolm Barrett, Francois Battiste, Aric Floyd, Jamie Lincoln Smith, Veanne Cox and Ben Horwitz.

HOW TO RAISE A FREEMAN debuted on Bard at the Gate on November 3, 2021 and was initially available free for the first 24 hours.

Directed by the Jose Rivera, SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY debuted on Bard at the Gate and was also available for free for the first 24 hours on December 1.

SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY is a series of short monologues by a broad assortment of characters who have been posed with the question: if you had just one tale to share about yourself in the afterlife, what would it be? The cast features Isabel Arraiza, Danielle Davenport, Sara Koviak, Michael John McGann, Joel Perez, Feliz Angel Solis and Paula Vogel.

To access the re-releases, visit www.mccarter.org/bard and enter code MCCFREE when you click 'purchase tickets' for access to both plays.

The brainchild of Paula Vogel, Bard at the Gate launched during the pandemic summer of 2020 with four productions of forgotten/overlooked/underappreciated new plays. This second Bard season is produced in conjunction with the McCarter Theater Center.

BARD AT THE GATE will continue in 2022 with Lloyd Suh's Charles Francis CHAN JR.'S EXOTIC ORIENTAL MURDER MYSTERY, debuting January 26, and PASSING by Dipika Guha, opening March 9.