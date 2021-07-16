BWW Review: STATIC is a Compelling Virtual Two-Hander Presented for East to Edinburgh by 59E59 Theaters

"I've been looking for you all my life."

by Matty in Static

This year, 59E59 is presenting a mini-festival to celebrate East to Edinburgh with a variety of streaming shows. The festival is curated by Jessica Hart, the theater's Associate Curator and includes a diverse group of plays that are well suited to the digital medium.

We viewed Static, presented by Golden Lights. The compelling two-hander features the talents of Daniel Amedee and Conor Kelly O'Brien. The two performers also created the show. It is directed by Michael Pillot.

Static tells the story of James Riley and his son, Matty whose relationship has been distant and strained for many years. Yet, the two embark on a long-promised road trip to New Orleans when Matty is an adult and James Riley is 71 years old, suffering from dementia. An age-old question persists in their journey. What does it take for people to mend a fragile relationship?

Static has a clever, well-conceived presentation style. The 45-minute show has simple staging with dialogue that is interspersed with musical interludes. For the majority of the show, Conor Kelly O'Brien plays the role of Matty while Daniel Amadee performs songs that are pertinent to the moments being portrayed. Viewers will find Static to be a moving, thought provoking theatrical experience.

Static was filmed by Amanda Rogers and RPP Productions on August 20th, 2019 at ZOO Playground at Edinburgh Fringe. The sound and tech is by Ellen Doyle and the sound and video editing is by Daniel Amadee.

Additional shows in the virtual East to Edinburgh festival include Testament by Tristan Bernays; 8th Annual Women's Retreat, created and performed by Magdalene Zinky; Joan/Jehanne by Katherine Teed-Arthur; Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary created and produced by Paper Doll Ensemble; #Charlottesville written and performed by Priyanka Shetty; Black Women Dating White Men by Somebody Jones; Democracy Sucks by Monica Bauer; and Do You Speak? written and directed by Sienna Aczon.

The East to Edinburgh shows are available for audiences to view on-demand from July 15 - July 25 via the 59E59 Theaters website. The $20 ($18 for 59E59 Members) festival pass gives one household access to all nine shows. The pass can be purchased via https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Amanda Rogers