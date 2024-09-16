BLUE MAN GROUP Partners With Complete Playground and YAI for Sensory-Friendly Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blue Man Group has revealed their joint partnership with Complete Playground and YAI on a sensory-friendly performance of their full-length show on Sunday, October 6 at 2:00 PM at Astor Place Theatre.



Blue Man Group has partnered with Complete Playground, an inclusive family center in downtown Manhattan, to host pre-show lobby activities. Complete Playground is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an inclusive, supportive and fun environment for children of all ability levels to play and learn, including those with sensory disorders, ADHD and learning disabilities.



Specially priced tickets for this performance are on sale and can be purchased at http://blueman.com/new-york/buy-tickets/sensory-friendly



As previously announced, Blue Man Group will also partner with YAI for this special performance. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) a comprehensive range of services. Committed to seeing beyond disability, YAI provides opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities. A portion of each ticket sold will go directly to the partner organization in each city.



Slight modifications will be made to reduce sound and light levels at various moments throughout the shows, and the Blue Men will limit their audience interaction. Quiet spaces outside the theaters will also offer a calm environment to families needing a sensory break, and earplugs or headphones are available upon request. Please note, the full-length, 90-minute performances will include strobe lights.

Comments