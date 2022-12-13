Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago And New York Announce Holiday Performance Schedules

The robust schedule will provide audiences with more opportunities to experience some not-so-silent nights this holiday season. 

Dec. 13, 2022  

Blue Man Group will make the holiday season extra bright with an expanded performance schedule at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette St.). The robust schedule will provide audiences with more opportunities to experience some not-so-silent nights this holiday season.

From December 17 through December 24, audiences can enjoy some fun holiday-inspired surprises during Blue Man Group performances including special PVC performances of "Jingle Bells" and "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel."


Blue Man Group New York will host three festive New Year's Eve performances Saturday, December 31 at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Audiences of all three shows will be invited to enjoy special post-show New Year's Eve countdown celebrations complete with party hats, noisemakers, a special performance of "Auld Lang Syne" by the Blue Men and even a magical snowfall inside the theater.

Blue Man Group New York tickets start at $49. Tickets and a full holiday performance schedule are available at www.blueman.com/new-york.

Blue Man Group originally debuted in 1991 at Astor Place Theatre. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.



