BEFORE THIS NEW YEAR World Premiere Announced At The Duke On 42nd Street At New 42 Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As 2024 comes to a close, producer Jonathan Demar have announced the World Premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by emerging playwright Liana Sonenclar (To Be Honest) and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams (English).

Before This New Year will begin performances next year at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios (229 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) in March 2025.

High-school track star Alison Bennett had met every expectation — until it all fell apart. After her first semester of college, Alison returns home for the holidays and reconnects with her former teammate Haley. As old feelings resurface, they must confront the choices that ended their running careers and reshaped their lives. Sharp, funny, and poignant, Before This New Year is a powerful exploration of love, loss, identity, and coming-of-age in today's relentlessly high-pressured world.

Mott/Fischer Productions will serve as General Manager. Additional information about Before This New Year, including full cast, creative team, performance schedule and ticket information will be announced in the new year.

For updates about Before This New Year and to be notified when tickets go on sale, visit beforethisnewyear.com.

Comments