BEDLAM Announces 10th Anniversary Season

New York Theatre Company BEDLAM is celebrating their 10th anniversary season with a bounty of new programming including a new play series, a renewed commitment to their Veteran Outreach Program, and a return to repertory theatre with productions of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, adapted by Jon Robin Baitz, in Fall 2022. BEDLAM is led by Artistic Director Eric Tucker and new Managing Director Thomas Kapusta.

Do More: New Plays

Bedlam Associate Artistic Director Zachary Elkind has curated a reading series of new plays in keeping with Bedlam's intention of cultivating a more just, equitable, and inclusive next generation of classics. Do More: New Plays features five new plays that interrogate and explode the idea of a "classic" itself and will run April 29 - May 1 at The Connelly Theater. This series will partner with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) to raise awareness for BAC's work dismantling systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling, and includes:

Sparks Fly Upwards by Eleanor Burgess

love i awethu further by a.k. payne

Dennis by Zack Fine

Mother Says She's Shocked by Emily Breeze

The Good John Proctor by Talene Monahon

Veteran Outreach Program



Bedlam's free weekly meetings of its Veteran Outreach Program continue, led by Zuzanna Szadkowski and return to in-person gatherings at The Sheen Center for the first time since March 2020. Bedlam's work with veterans began in 2015 and focuses on the power of the performing arts to aid veterans in their ongoing reintegration back into civilian life. In profound gratitude for their service to our country, Bedlam's Veteran Outreach Program offers a place where veterans can find community with one another, explore classic texts or create new work, and express themselves through theatre. Please email info@bedlam.org for more information.



The Winter's Tale and Hedda Gabler in Repertory

William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, adapted by Jon Robin Baitz, will be performed in repertory at the Irondale Center in Brooklyn from September 29 - November 20, 2022. Bedlam originally made their mark on New York City's theatre ecosystem through their approach to classical work in repertory and their commitment to the intimacy of the relationship between actor and audience. For their tenth anniversary season, it is only right that they return to these exciting and artistically fertile roots.

BEDLAM in 2022



BEDLAM has announced the appointment of Thomas Kapusta as Managing Director after serving as the company's Grant Writer. "Tom's appointment reflects our ambition to grow the company so that we can continue to produce more work, employ more actors, designers and crew members, as well as explore more new works and present more up and coming playwrights," said Artistic Director Eric Tucker. Tom succeeds Sarah Bellin, whose two-year tenure ensured BEDLAM's survival in the worst months of the pandemic. "Sarah was instrumental to the creation of BEDLAM: THE SERIES and has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to find government funds that allowed us to continue to operate," said Tucker. "She has been a steady and conscientious partner and a true supporter of Bedlam's staff and mission."

BEDLAM was founded on a shoestring budget with four artists who gave everything they had to their inaugural production of Saint Joan. BEDLAM has come a long way in their ten years together, but what has remained consistent in all their work - be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online - is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its tenth anniversary season.

