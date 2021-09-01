Axis Theatre Company to Present WORLDS FAIR INN

Following celebrated performances in June, Axis Theatre Company will present a remount of Worlds Fair Inn, an absurdist comedy written and directed by Randy Sharp. Worlds Fair Inn takes inspiration from the failures and genius of three men: "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), American serial killer H. H. Holmes (1861-1896), and fictional scientist Victor Frankenstein. Featuring original music and sound design by Paul Carbonara, Worlds Fair Inn is a tragically funny expedition into the subconscious of three men and their tragic personal lives. Performances of Worlds Fair Inn begin on September 30 at Axis Theatre (1 Sheridan Square, Manhattan) for a limited run through October 23, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at http://axiscompany.org/.



It is understood that when the first atomic bomb was detonated the world changed forever. This creation would also destroy its creator, J. Robert Oppenheimer. In television appearances he described himself as "Death, the destroyer of worlds" but he had brought to life a force that would never be imprisoned again. Victor Frankenstein also created a monster that demanded his life, could not be confined, and eventually destroyed him. A third scientist, H. H. Holmes, built a factory-hotel to experiment with human life and possibly create one himself. Like Frankenstein's laboratory and Oppenheimer's Los Alamos, Holmes' "Murder Castle" was a place where the nature of existence itself was on the table for experimentation.



The cast for Worlds Fair Inn features Brian Barnhart, George Demas, Britt Genelin, Jon McCormick, and Edgar Oliver.

The additional creative team for Worlds Fair Inn includes Karl Ruckdeschel (costume design), David Zeffren (lighting design), Randy Sharp (set design), Lynn Mancinelli (prop design), Regina Betancourt (stage manager), Erik Savage (assistant stage manager), Brian Barnhart (producing director), and Jeffrey Resnick (executive producer).



Twelve performances of Worlds Fair Inn will take place take place Thursday-Saturday at 8pm from September 30-October 23 at Axis Theatre, located at 1 Sheridan Square in Manhattan's West Village. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/students, and $10 for artists and people under 30. Performances are FREE for veterans and active U.S. service members and their families. Tickets can be purchased online at http://axiscompany.org/.

Worlds Fair Inn follows strict safety guidelines for fully vaccinated workplaces as required by Actors' Equity Association. Audience capacity is capped at 50%. Proof of vaccination and masks are required of all attendees.

Please visit http://axiscompany.org/ for more information.